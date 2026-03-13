French soldier killed, several injured in attack in Iraq

A French soldier was killed and several others were injured in an attack in the Erbil region of Iraq amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

IMAGE: Smoke rises from the site of a drone crash on the outskirts of Erbil, Iraq, on March 12, 2026. Photograph: Khalid Al-Mousily/Reuters

Macron, in a post on X, confirmed that Chief Warrant Officer Arnaud Frion of the 7th Battalion of Chasseurs Alpins lost his life in the attack.

'Chief Warrant Officer Arnaud Frion of the 7th Battalion of Chasseurs Alpins from Varces died for France during an attack in the Erbil region of Iraq. To his family and to his brothers in arms, I want to express all the affection and solidarity of the Nation. Several of our soldiers have been wounded. France stands by their side and with their loved ones,' he said in a post on X.

Macron strongly condemned the attack, saying that 'the war in Iran cannot justify such attacks'.

Pro-Iran group threatens to target 'French interests'

Meanwhile, a pro-Iran group in Iraq warned that French interests 'in Iraq and the region' would be 'under targeting fire' after the arrival of a French aircraft carrier, according to France 24.

The statement on the Telegram page of the Ashab Alkahf group came as Macron announced the death of a French soldier and the injury of several others in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Earlier, Iran's state media cited a spokesperson for the Central Headquarters of Iran's military to claim that a US military refuelling plane was shot down by a missile fired by resistance groups in western Iraq.

The spokesperson further told Press TV that all six service members on board had been killed.

IRGC claims US aircraft shot down

Press TV reported that the Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also said in a statement that the air defence systems of the Resistance Front succeeded in targeting a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker tanker while it was refuelling an aggressor fighter jet.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the loss of a US Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker refuelling aircraft over Iraq while supporting military operations, according to an official press release.

However, it denied any incident of hostile fire.

'Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, while the second aircraft was able to land safely,' the release said.

'This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire,' CENTCOM posted on X.

Joint US-Israeli military operations that resulted in the killing of Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, on February 28 have escalated tensions across West Asia.

In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries, disrupting key shipping routes and affecting global energy markets. As the war enters its 14th day, exchanges of fire continue amid threats of Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz, potentially disrupting energy supplies for several nations.