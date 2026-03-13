Saudi Crude Reaches Mumbai After Risky Strait Of Hormuz Crossing

A tanker carrying Saudi crude oil safely arrived in Mumbai after crossing the conflict-hit Strait of Hormuz during the ongoing US-Israel and Iran tensions.
It becoming the first India-bound vessel to pass through the Strait of Hormuz since the Iran-United States conflict began.
The tanker loaded crude from Ras Tanura port in Saudi Arabia on March 1 and departed on March 3.
The ship briefly turned off its tracking system while navigating the high-risk waterway on March 8 and reappeared on tracking systems on March 9.
The vessel docked at Mumbai port at 1 pm on Wednesday and was berthed at Jawahar Dweep at 6.06 pm.
The delivery of over 135,000 tonnes of crude offers relief for India's energy supply, even as attacks on vessels and rising oil prices highlight growing risks to global oil transport.
Saudi Crude Reaches Mumbai
- Liberian-flagged tanker Shenlong Suezmax delivered 135,335 tonnes of Saudi crude to Mumbai after crossing the war-affected Strait of Hormuz.
- The vessel briefly switched off its AIS tracking system while passing through the high-risk Gulf waterway.
- The tanker departed Ras Tanura on March 1 and reappeared on tracking systems after safely exiting the strait.
- At least two oil tankers carrying three million barrels for India reportedly crossed the strait with tracking systems disabled.
- Rising Gulf tensions have pushed crude prices to Rs 8,406 per barrel and raised concerns over India's energy security.
