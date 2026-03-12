Three Indian seafarers killed, 1 missing in ongoing West Asia crisis

Amid the escalating crisis in West Asia, the Indian government confirms casualties among its seafarers and details its response to ensure the safety and welfare of its maritime community

IMAGE: A foreign tanker carrying Iraqi fuel oil damaged after catching fire in Iraq's territorial waters, following unidentified attacks that targeted two foreign tankers, according to Iraqi port officials, near Basra, Iraq, March 12, 2026. Photograph: Mohammed Aty/Reuters

Key Points Out of 78 Indian seafarers on foreign vessels attacked, 70 escaped unhurt, and four sustained injuries but are stable.

The Indian government is monitoring the maritime situation in the Persian Gulf and has strengthened preparedness measures.

The government is committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers and is providing assistance to the industry.

Major ports have been advised to consider relief in port charges to support affected parties.

The government on Thursday said that so far three Indian seafarers have been killed and one is missing amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

Rajesh Kumar Sinha, special secretary in the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, said out of 78 Indian seafarers onboard foreign vessels that came under attack in the last few days, four sustained injuries but are stable.

"There have been maritime incidents involving Indian crew on foreign-flag vessels," he said, briefing the media on the West Asia crisis.

The official said there were 78 Indian seafarers. Of these, 70 are escaped unhurt, and four sustained injuries in the last few days but are stable. There have been three casualties, and one seafarer is missing.

The ministry continues to monitor the prevailing maritime situation in the Persian Gulf and has strengthened monitoring and preparedness measures in view of the evolving situation in that region.

Regular interactions with the industry and stakeholders are being maintained to provide all assistance, and the government remains fully committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers.

Sinha also said that all major ports have been advised to coordinate with agencies like Customs and DGFT to consider relief in port charges.