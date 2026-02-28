Iran retaliates with missiles, Israel declares emergency

According to the IDF, defensive systems were immediately activated to intercept the incoming threat, underscoring Israel's layered missile defence capabilities.

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers move a patient to a sheltered parking facility of the Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov) in Tel Aviv, on the day Israel's military announced they identified missiles launched from Iran towards Israel, February 28, 2026. Photograph: Itai Ron/Reuters

Key Points Iran launched missiles toward Israel after a joint US-Israeli pre-emptive strike on Iranian territory.

Israel activated its missile defence systems and issued shelter alerts to citizens.

India advised its nationals in Iran and Jordan to exercise caution and limit movement.

Israel declared a nationwide emergency, airspace was closed in multiple countries, and fears of a wider regional conflict have intensified.

In a major escalation of regional hostilities, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Saturday confirmed that missiles had been launched from Iran toward Israeli territory following a joint United States-Israeli 'pre-emptive' strike on Iranian territory.

The Home Front Command has issued precautionary directives via mobile phone alerts to citizens in affected areas, instructing them to seek immediate shelter.

'A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat. In the past few minutes, the Home Front Command has sent a precautionary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas,' the IDF posted on X.

Escalation ahead of nuclear talks

This direct strike follows weeks of high-stakes nuclear negotiations and mounting military posturing in the region.

While the full scope and impact of the strike are still being assessed, the launch signals a significant retaliatory move in the broader confrontation between the two countries.

Regional and international observers are closely monitoring developments, as further responses could influence stability across the Middle East in the hours and days ahead.

The launch follows a series of urgent advisories issued by the Indian government to its citizens in the region earlier on Saturday.

Indian embassies issue advisory

The Embassy of India in Tehran had advised all nationals to 'exercise utmost caution', 'avoid unnecessary movement', and 'remain indoors'.

Tourists in Jordan were urged to 'leave the country immediately' due to the high risk of commercial flight disruptions.

Earlier in the day, Iranian officials had vowed a 'crushing response' in retaliation for a major joint military strike by Israel and the United States, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Israel and the US launched a joint military strike on Iran, codenamed 'Operation Roaring Lion', targeting military sites, missile production facilities, and areas near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office.

The name was reportedly decided by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, although the IDF had a different internal name for the strikes, according to The Times of Israel.

Several ministries in southern Tehran were reportedly struck, and residents heard powerful blasts as tensions surged following the pre-emptive military strike, which targeted multiple sites, including locations in the capital.

The situation has heightened fears of a wider regional conflict, with emergency measures in place and public anxiety rising as developments continue to unfold.

Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency, moved hospitals underground, and activated air-raid sirens. Iran, Israel, and Iraq have closed their airspace, suspending all flights.

The attack comes in the backdrop of diplomatic fallout, as nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran in Oman have been disrupted.