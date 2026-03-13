US loses aircraft during Iran op, IRGC claims it was shot down

Iran's state media quoted a military spokesperson claiming that a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker refuelling aircraft of the United States was shot down by a missile fired by resistance groups in western Iraq, killing all six service members on board.

IMAGE: US Air Force Airmen from the 28th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conduct a pre-flight brief outside of a KC-135 Stratotanker in this undated handout picture released by US Air Force. Image used only for representation. Photograph: Chris Drzazgowski/US Air Force/Handout via Reuters

IRGC also said in a statement that the air defence systems of the 'Resistance Front' successfully targeted the tanker while it was refuelling an aggressor fighter jet.

However, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the loss of the aircraft but denied that hostile fire was involved.

The US stated that the incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury.

CENTCOM said two aircraft were involved in the incident: one crashed in western Iraq while the second landed safely, and rescue efforts are currently underway.

Iran's state media cited the spokesperson for the Central Headquarters of Iran's military to claim that a United States military refuelling plane was shot down by a missile fired by resistance groups in western Iraq.

The spokesperson further told Press TV that all six service members on board had been killed.

Press TV reported that the Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also said in a statement that the air defence systems of the Resistance Front succeeded in targeting a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker tanker while it was refuelling an aggressor fighter jet.

US denies involvement of 'hostile fire'

Earlier, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the loss of a US Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker refuelling aircraft over Iraq while supporting military operations, according to an official press release.

However, it denied any incident of hostile fire.

According to the press release issued by CENTCOM, the incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury.

'Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, while the second aircraft was able to land safely,' the release said.

'This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire,' CENTCOM posted on X.

Authorities added that rescue efforts are currently underway.

'More information will be made available as the situation develops. We ask for continued patience to gather additional details and provide clarity for the families of service members,' the release said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said the situation involving Iran was progressing 'very rapidly' and praised the strength of the United States military.