On Saturday, September 28, 2024, continuous rain in Ujjain has led to an increase in the water levels of the Shipra river.

The river water has also entered several temples located on the banks of the river.

On September 27 evening, two people were killed as a portion of the boundary wall of the Maharajwada school opposite the Mahakal temple collapsed due to heavy rains.

Temples located on the banks of Ramghat are partially submerged in floodwater. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of a submerged temple on the banks of Ramghat. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Priests and devotees at a partially submerged temple. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Another partially submerged temple following heavy rainfall. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com