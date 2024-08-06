News
Rediff.com  » News » Rain Fury Leave Many Struggling

Rain Fury Leave Many Struggling

By REDIFF NEWS
August 06, 2024 12:30 IST
Floods wreak havoc across the nation, leaving countless people stranded and in urgent need of assistance.

 

Temples got partially submerged in the Godavari river

IMAGE: Temples in Nashik partially submerged in the Godavari river after the rise in water levels following incessant rainfall, August 5, 2024, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

Temples got partially submerged in the Godavari river

 

Temples got partially submerged in the Godavari river

 

Heavy rains in India

IMAGE: The Indian Army rescues people stranded due to waterlogging in residential societies on the banks of the Mutha river in Pune, August 3, 2024, here and below.

 

Heavy rains in India

 

Heavy rains in India

IMAGE: The Indian Army rescues people stranded due to waterlogging following incessant rainfall at the Suryawanshi Colony in Sangli, August 3, 2024, here and below.

 

Heavy rains in India

 

Heavy rains in India

IMAGE: Villagers near a broken dam of the Kuye river due to heavy rain at Labpur in Birbhum, West Bengal, August 4, 2024, here and below.

 

Heavy rains in India

 

Heavy rains in India

IMAGE: Women wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall in Guwahati, August 5, 2024.

 

Heavy rains in India

IMAGE: A man drags his two-wheeler through a waterlogged road in Guwahati.

 

Heavy rains in India

IMAGE: People wade through a waterlogged road in Guwahati, here and below.

 

Heavy rains in India

 

Heavy rains in India

 

Heavy rains in India

 

Heavy rains in India

IMAGE: Vansda police personnel rescue tourists stranded in Vangan village after a rise in the water level of the Kaveri river following sudden heavy rainfall at Vansda in Navsari, August 5, 2024.

 

Heavy rains in India

IMAGE: A drone visual of the rising water level of the Ambika river in Navsari.

 

Heavy rains in India

IMAGE: Houses waterlogged following heavy rainfall at Bilimora in Navsari.

 

Heavy rains in India

IMAGE: Roads are damaged in Valsad as water from the Auranga river gushes in after a rise in water levels following heavy rainfall.

 

Heavy rains in India

IMAGE: The water level of the Pushkar lake rises due to heavy rainfall in Ajmer, August 5, 2024.

 

Heavy rains in India

IMAGE: Cars stuck on an inundated road following heavy rainfall in Bhubaneswar.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
