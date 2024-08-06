Rain Fury Leave Many Struggling

Floods wreak havoc across the nation, leaving countless people stranded and in urgent need of assistance.

IMAGE: Temples in Nashik partially submerged in the Godavari river after the rise in water levels following incessant rainfall, August 5, 2024, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Indian Army rescues people stranded due to waterlogging in residential societies on the banks of the Mutha river in Pune, August 3, 2024, here and below.

IMAGE: The Indian Army rescues people stranded due to waterlogging following incessant rainfall at the Suryawanshi Colony in Sangli, August 3, 2024, here and below.

IMAGE: Villagers near a broken dam of the Kuye river due to heavy rain at Labpur in Birbhum, West Bengal, August 4, 2024, here and below.

IMAGE: Women wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall in Guwahati, August 5, 2024.

IMAGE: A man drags his two-wheeler through a waterlogged road in Guwahati.

IMAGE: People wade through a waterlogged road in Guwahati, here and below.

IMAGE: Vansda police personnel rescue tourists stranded in Vangan village after a rise in the water level of the Kaveri river following sudden heavy rainfall at Vansda in Navsari, August 5, 2024.

IMAGE: A drone visual of the rising water level of the Ambika river in Navsari.

IMAGE: Houses waterlogged following heavy rainfall at Bilimora in Navsari.

IMAGE: Roads are damaged in Valsad as water from the Auranga river gushes in after a rise in water levels following heavy rainfall.

IMAGE: The water level of the Pushkar lake rises due to heavy rainfall in Ajmer, August 5, 2024.

IMAGE: Cars stuck on an inundated road following heavy rainfall in Bhubaneswar.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com