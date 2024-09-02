News
Rediff.com  » News » Floods Wreak Havoc In Andhra, Telangana

Floods Wreak Havoc In Andhra, Telangana

By REDIFF NEWS
September 02, 2024 21:37 IST
The unprecedented rainfall and floods in Andhra Pradesh over the past three days affected about 450,000 people leading to the evacuation of more than 30,000 to relief camps.

On September 2, 2024, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu inspected the flooding situation in various areas of Vijaywada.

Naidu reassured the victims, urging them not to lose hope, and emphasiesd that he would stand by them during this difficult time.

In neighbouring Telangana, at least 16 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents.

The incessant rainfall caused inundation of low-lying areas, damage to agricultural crops and disruption of the state's rail and road links with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

 

IMAGE: Naidu visits the flood-affected areas of Vijaywada. All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Naidu interacts with the flood victims.

 

IMAGE: Naidu assures the flood victims.

 

IMAGE: Naidu in Budameru.

 

IMAGE: Naidu visits the district collector's office to inspect the flood situation in NTR district.

 

IMAGE: Naidu visits the flood-affected areas following heavy rainfall in Vijayawada.

 

IMAGE: A road washed away due to the overflow of Palair reservoir triggered by heavy rainfall in Khammam, Telangana.

 

IMAGE: View of an area in flood hit Khammam.

 

IMAGE: Locals walk on the damaged road.

 

IMAGE: A toppled JCB.

 

IMAGE: Locals watch the damaged road.

 

IMAGE: The flood gates of Palair reservoir release the excess water due to heavy rainfall in Khammam.

 

IMAGE: A railway track near Intakanne railway station connecting Kesamudram and Intakanne washed away due to the heavy rains in Mahabubabad.

 

IMAGE: A view of the damaged railway track.

 

IMAGE: Restoration works underway at the railway track, here and below.

 

 

WATCH: Andhra Floods: Severe flash floods leave hundreds stranded in Vijayawada

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
