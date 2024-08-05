News
Rediff.com  » News » Now, Nature's Fury In North India

Now, Nature's Fury In North India

By REDIFF NEWS
August 05, 2024 12:26 IST
The aftermath of the cloudburst triggered by heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

 

Uttarakhand

IMAGE: The construction of a bridge, which collapsed due to torrential rains, is underway at Sonprayag in Rudraprayag. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: At least six people have died in rain-related incidents as heavy rains lashed different parts of Uttarakhand, while many pilgrims and tourists are trapped on the Sonprayag-Kedarnath road.

 

IMAGE: The Sonaprayag-Kedarnath road was washed away due to the cloudburst, here and below.

 

 

 

IMAGE: National Disaster Response Force personnel conduct search and rescue operations for those stranded at Kedarnath Dham after the trekking route was washed away following the cloudburst.

 

IMAGE: National Disaster Response Force personnel deploy a helicopter to provide relief material to those stranded on the Kedarnath Yatra route.

 

IMAGE: National Disaster Response Force personnel airlift the injured in an India Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter from cloudburst-hit Uttarakhand, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: The injured being evacuated.

 

Himachal Pradesh

IMAGE: Aerial views of the Manali-Ladakh highway after a portion of it at Chikka village in Lahaul and Spiti was washed away due to a cloudburst, here and below.

 

 

 

IMAGE: Indian Army personnel construct a makeshift bridge in cloudburst hit Samej Khadd village in the Rampur area.

 

IMAGE: Indian Army personnel evacuate stranded residents via the makeshift bridge.

 

IMAGE: Indian Army personnel provide medical help and distribute food items to affected residents.

 

IMAGE: A National Disaster Response Force team conducts a rescue operation after the cloudburst at Rajvan village, Padhar, in Mandi.

 

IMAGE: The search and rescue operation, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: National Disaster Response Force personnel recover a dead body from the Sutlej river.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

