Two killed as boundary wall collapses close to Mahakal temple

Two killed as boundary wall collapses close to Mahakal temple

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 27, 2024 23:51 IST
Two persons including a woman were killed as a part of a boundary wall of a building opposite the famous Mahakal temple here collapsed due to heavy rains on Friday evening, an official said.

IMAGE: Rescue works underway at the wall collapse site near Mahakal temple, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, September 27, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Four persons were trapped under the debris as a portion of the boundary wall of the Maharajwada school building collapsed, said Ujjain collector Neeraj Kumar Singh.

 

A rescue operation was launched immediately and they were rushed to the district hospital but two of them died, he said.

The two survivors were sent to Indore for further treatment, the collector added.

The kin of the deceased will be given a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each and the injured will get Rs 50,000 for treatment, he said.

The deceased were identified as Farheen (22) and Ajay Yogi (27), said district chief medical and health officer A K Patel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
