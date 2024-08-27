News
After Hasina, Bangladesh Hit By Floods

After Hasina, Bangladesh Hit By Floods

By REDIFF NEWS
August 27, 2024 06:38 IST
Glimpses from the floods which have disrupted lives in Bangladesh.

 

 

IMAGE: People wade through water as they carry relief supplies amid severe flooding in Feni, south east Bangladesh. All photographs: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A boy moves through water on a makeshift raft on a street in Feni.

 

IMAGE: Women with a child cross a flooded street in the Lalpol area in Feni.

 

IMAGE: A boy sits on a table inside a local restaurant after a severe flood hits the Lalpol area in Feni.

 

IMAGE: Women with a newborn baby weep after being unable to go home from the hospital due to a severe flood in the Lalpol area in Feni].

 

IMAGE: People cross a flooded street after a severe flood in the Lalpol area in Feni.

 

IMAGE: A rescue worker pulls a boat loaded with relief supplies to distribute among flood-affected people in Feni.

 

IMAGE: Saiful Islam cries after meeting his daughter Sadia Akter after four days as a severe flood hits the Lalpol area in Feni.

 

IMAGE: People on a cart move through flood water on the street in Feni.

 

IMAGE: People move on a rickshaw through a flooded street in Feni.

 

IMAGE: People pull an ill woman in a wheelchair to get her to a hospital for treatment amid severe flooding in Feni.

 

IMAGE: A member of the Bangladesh army directs trucks carrying relief supplies for flood-affected people in Feni.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
