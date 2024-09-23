News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Over A Million People Affected By Floods

Over A Million People Affected By Floods

By REDIFF NEWS
September 23, 2024 11:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On Sunday, September 22, 2024, the flood-like situation in Bihar was grim with 1.267 million people affected in 12 districts.

A large number of people from low-lying areas have been evacuated and brought to camps.

Meanwhile, three persons were killed and over 250,000 people affected by floods in southern West Bengal. Six districts of the state have been severely affected.

 

BIHAR

IMAGE: People use a makeshift boat to reach a safer place at a flood-affected area, in Patna, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: People wade through water to reach higher ground. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: People from the Nakta Diyara area arrive via boats to reach safer ground after the water level of the Ganga rose following heavy rains, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Flood-affected children study at a safer location. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Victims of the flood-affected region have their meals at a relief camp. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

BENGAL

IMAGE: A woman cooks food on a road alongside a flooded area at Amta in Howrah. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: An elderly man sits on the rooftop of a house surrounded by flood water. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A mother and child use a makeshift raft to travel through a severely flooded area. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Water Wing Civil Defence personnel provide food packets to flood victims at Udaynarayanpur village in Howrah. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Workers make temporary arrangements to cross the waterlogged area as the road collapsed due to floods at Udaynarayanpur village. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
'Fear of death kept us awake all night'
'Fear of death kept us awake all night'
31 dead, lakhs homeless in AP, Telangana floods
31 dead, lakhs homeless in AP, Telangana floods
2580 villages under water, 14 lakh people hit in Assam
2580 villages under water, 14 lakh people hit in Assam
Downloading, watching child porn an offence, rules SC
Downloading, watching child porn an offence, rules SC
Stree 2 Enters Rs 600 Crore Club
Stree 2 Enters Rs 600 Crore Club
Marital rape: SC to decide over immunity to husbands
Marital rape: SC to decide over immunity to husbands
Chess Olympiad: How Champions Celebrated
Chess Olympiad: How Champions Celebrated

More like this

Bengal floods: Mamata's warning to Modi

Bengal floods: Mamata's warning to Modi

Floods Wreak Havoc In Andhra, Telangana

Floods Wreak Havoc In Andhra, Telangana

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances