Over A Million People Affected By Floods

On Sunday, September 22, 2024, the flood-like situation in Bihar was grim with 1.267 million people affected in 12 districts.

A large number of people from low-lying areas have been evacuated and brought to camps.

Meanwhile, three persons were killed and over 250,000 people affected by floods in southern West Bengal. Six districts of the state have been severely affected.

BIHAR

IMAGE: People use a makeshift boat to reach a safer place at a flood-affected area, in Patna, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People wade through water to reach higher ground. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: People from the Nakta Diyara area arrive via boats to reach safer ground after the water level of the Ganga rose following heavy rains, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Flood-affected children study at a safer location. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Victims of the flood-affected region have their meals at a relief camp. Photograph: ANI Photo

BENGAL

IMAGE: A woman cooks food on a road alongside a flooded area at Amta in Howrah. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: An elderly man sits on the rooftop of a house surrounded by flood water. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A mother and child use a makeshift raft to travel through a severely flooded area. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Water Wing Civil Defence personnel provide food packets to flood victims at Udaynarayanpur village in Howrah. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Workers make temporary arrangements to cross the waterlogged area as the road collapsed due to floods at Udaynarayanpur village. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com