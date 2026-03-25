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Bhopal Accident: SUV Collision with Tractor-Trolley Claims Three Lives

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 25, 2026 12:00 IST

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A tragic SUV accident near Bhopal resulted in three fatalities after a high-speed collision with a tractor-trolley, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances.

Key Points

  • Three people died in a head-on collision between a speeding SUV and a tractor-trolley near Bhopal.
  • The accident occurred on Bairasia Road, approximately 20 km from Bhopal.
  • The SUV was travelling from Bhopal to Bairasia when the collision occurred.
  • Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident.

Three persons were killed and one was seriously injured in a collision between a speeding Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and a tractor-trolley in Bhopal district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred around 11 pm on Tuesday near Nipaniya Jat on Bairasia Road, located 20 km from here.

 

The SUV, moving at a high speed from Bhopal to Bairasia, and a grains-laden tractor-trolley coming from the opposite direction collided head-on, an official said.

Three persons were killed, while one suffered serious injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Harsh Mehra (23), Satish Mehra (22) and Lucky Kushwaha, all residents of Bhopal district, Itkhedi Sub Divisional Officer of Police Manju Chauhan said.

Another injured man was hospitalised for treatment, the official said.

The police registered a case and were investigating it.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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