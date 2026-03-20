HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Speeding Tanker Kills Three Funeral Attendees in Kanpur, Sparking Protest

Speeding Tanker Kills Three Funeral Attendees in Kanpur, Sparking Protest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 20, 2026 00:22 IST

x

A tragic road accident in Kanpur claimed the lives of three men on their way to a funeral, leading to protests and significant traffic disruptions as authorities investigate.

Key Points

  • Three men died instantly in Kanpur after a speeding milk tanker collided with their motorcycle.
  • The victims were travelling to attend a funeral when the fatal road accident occurred.
  • Local residents and family members protested the accident, blocking the highway and disrupting traffic for hours.
  • Police have registered a case and are searching for the absconding tanker driver.
  • Authorities have assured the families of action and government assistance, including compensation and housing support.

Three men on their way to attend a funeral were killed here on Thursday after a speeding milk tanker rammed into their motorcycle from behind, dragging them for nearly 100 metres.

All three died on the spot, police said.

 

The incident, which took place in the Reuna area here, led to locals and family members of the deceased protesting on the highway, leading to traffic disruption.

According to police, the deceased -- Balwan (35), Ajay Kumar (32) and Suraj (29), all residents of Naubasta in Ghatampur -- were friends.

They were headed to Yamuna Ghat in Musanagar to attend the last rites of one Prema Devi (60), who had died the previous night, when the accident took place near Shakha Janwara village.

Eyewitnesses said the impact was so severe that the three men were thrown under the tanker, which dragged them on the road for about 100 metres.

"Their bodies were crushed under the wheels," said a local resident.

The tanker driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind.

Community Response and Aftermath

The incident sparked anger among family members and locals, who blocked the highway and placed the bodies on the road in protest.

When police tried to remove the tanker with a crane to clear the road, the protesters lay down in front of it, forcing a delay.

The agitation led to a major traffic disruption, with a jam stretching nearly 10 kilometres and lasting about three hours. Traffic was then diverted to alternate routes.

Ghatampur Assistant Commissioner of Police Krishnakant Yadav and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Pratap Singh reached the spot and assured the bereaved families of action and government assistance.

The families have submitted a memorandum seeking compensation, housing support, and benefits under road accident schemes.

Police have registered a case and launched a search for the absconding driver.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Tractor Accident Claims Three Lives in Uttar Pradesh
Tractor Accident Claims Three Lives in Uttar Pradesh
4 returning migrants, infant killed in 2 road mishaps
4 returning migrants, infant killed in 2 road mishaps
Dumper Truck Collision Claims Three Lives in Farrukhabad
Dumper Truck Collision Claims Three Lives in Farrukhabad
Speeding SUV Claims Life of 80-Year-Old Motorcyclist in Uttar Pradesh
Speeding SUV Claims Life of 80-Year-Old Motorcyclist in Uttar Pradesh
Three die after motorcycle hit by vehicle in Sitapur
Three die after motorcycle hit by vehicle in Sitapur

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

Devotees offer prayers at Golghar Kali Mandir on First day of Chaitra Navratri2:26

Devotees offer prayers at Golghar Kali Mandir on First...

Parineeti Chopra Stuns with Bold, Fierce Poses0:35

Parineeti Chopra Stuns with Bold, Fierce Poses

Heavy Snow Hits Bandipora, Major Roads Closed Amid Disruption0:39

Heavy Snow Hits Bandipora, Major Roads Closed Amid...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO