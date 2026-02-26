HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Three Die in Aurangabad Road Accident

Three Die in Aurangabad Road Accident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 26, 2026 23:31 IST

A tragic head-on collision between an SUV and a truck in Aurangabad, Bihar, resulted in three fatalities and several injuries, highlighting the dangers of road travel.

Key Points

  • Three people were killed and seven injured in a head-on collision between an SUV and a truck in Aurangabad, Bihar.
  • The accident occurred near Dev Mor on National Highway 19.
  • The SUV was carrying ten people returning from a wedding in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, to Dhanbad, Jharkhand.
  • Two of the deceased have been identified, while the third victim's identity is still being determined.
  • The injured are receiving treatment at Sadar Hospital in Aurangabad.

Three people were killed and seven others injured after their SUV collided head-on with a truck in Bihar's Aurangabad district on Thursday, police said.

The accident happened near Dev Mor on NH-19 in the afternoon, they said.

 

A total of 10 people were travelling in the SUV. They were on their way back to Jharkhand's Dhanbad after attending a relative's wedding in UP's Ballia district when the accident happened, a police officer said.

Two of the deceased were identified as Tej Narayan Gupta and Vikash Kumar Chauhan, while the identity of the third victim is yet to be established, he said.

"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination," Aurangabad Mufassil SHO Ashok Kumar said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the Sadar Hospital, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
