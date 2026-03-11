HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tractor Accident Claims Three Lives in Uttar Pradesh

Tractor Accident Claims Three Lives in Uttar Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 11, 2026 10:33 IST

A tragic tractor-motorcycle collision in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, has resulted in the deaths of three people and injuries to one, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident.

Key Points

  • Three people died and one was injured in a tractor-trolley and motorcycle collision on National Highway 24 near Kannauj.
  • The initial collision between the tractor and a motorcycle resulted in the immediate deaths of two riders, identified as Mohammad Ahad and Arbaaz.
  • After the first collision, the tractor overturned and killed another motorcyclist, Amit, at the scene.
  • Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and are investigating the circumstances of the deadly accident.

Three people were killed and one person was injured in an accident involving a tractor trolley and two motorcycles on the national highway here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on National Highway 24 near Atara village at around 11 pm on Tuesday.

 

According to Sadar Kotwali Station House Officer Jitendra Pratap Singh, a farmer from Mawai village was returning home on a tractor-trolley when it collided with a motorcycle near Atara village in Jalalpur Panwara area.

The impact of the collision was so severe that it threw the two riders onto the road, killing them on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Ahad (20) and Arbaaz (16), both residents of Inayatpur village.

A man identified as Raju, a resident of Mawai village, was also injured in the accident and was admitted to the district hospital.

After the collision, the tractor driver lost control of the vehicle, which overturned onto another motorcycle, killing its rider Amit (36), a resident of Chhibramau, on the spot.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
