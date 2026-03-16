HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Speeding Car Kills Three Morning Walkers in Bhubaneswar Accident

Speeding Car Kills Three Morning Walkers in Bhubaneswar Accident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 16, 2026 16:35 IST

x

A tragic car accident in Bhubaneswar claims the lives of three, including morning walkers, highlighting the dangers of speeding and the need for increased road safety measures.

Key Points

  • A speeding car in Bhubaneswar killed three people, including two morning walkers.
  • The accident occurred near Uttara area under Pipili police station jurisdiction on NH-316.
  • The car veered off the road, hitting the walkers and falling into a roadside pit.
  • Two women and the car driver died, while a passenger is receiving treatment.

At least three people were killed and one person was injured when a speeding car hit morning walkers and fell into a roadside pit on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Monday, police said.

The incident took place near Uttara area under the jurisdiction of Pipili police station when the vehicle was going towards Puri through NH-316, a police officer said.

 

The car, which fell into the pit after hitting the two women from behind, was completely damaged. The two women and the driver, and a passenger were taken to the hospital.

The two women and the driver were declared dead in the hospital, while the passenger is undergoing treatment, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

3 brothers travelling in search of work died in Odisha train accident
3 brothers travelling in search of work died in Odisha train accident
Three Die in Aurangabad Road Accident
Three Die in Aurangabad Road Accident
Death toll in Odisha triple train crash rises to 288
Death toll in Odisha triple train crash rises to 288
Speeding Car Accident in Bhilwara Claims Two Lives
Speeding Car Accident in Bhilwara Claims Two Lives
Three die after motorcycle hit by vehicle in Sitapur
Three die after motorcycle hit by vehicle in Sitapur

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Spicy Cheesy Pinwheel Bread Rolls

webstory image 2

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 3

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

VIDEOS

Divya Dutta Dazzles in a Stunning Purple Saree at the Event0:38

Divya Dutta Dazzles in a Stunning Purple Saree at the Event

Priyanka-Nick Turn the Red Carpet Into a Romantic Hotspot0:11

Priyanka-Nick Turn the Red Carpet Into a Romantic Hotspot

Big Names Spotted at Eka Lakhani-Ravi Bhagchandka Reception6:47

Big Names Spotted at Eka Lakhani-Ravi Bhagchandka Reception

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO