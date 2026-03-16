Speeding Car Kills Three Morning Walkers in Bhubaneswar Accident

A tragic car accident in Bhubaneswar claims the lives of three, including morning walkers, highlighting the dangers of speeding and the need for increased road safety measures.

Key Points A speeding car in Bhubaneswar killed three people, including two morning walkers.

The accident occurred near Uttara area under Pipili police station jurisdiction on NH-316.

The car veered off the road, hitting the walkers and falling into a roadside pit.

Two women and the car driver died, while a passenger is receiving treatment.

At least three people were killed and one person was injured when a speeding car hit morning walkers and fell into a roadside pit on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Monday, police said.

The incident took place near Uttara area under the jurisdiction of Pipili police station when the vehicle was going towards Puri through NH-316, a police officer said.

The car, which fell into the pit after hitting the two women from behind, was completely damaged. The two women and the driver, and a passenger were taken to the hospital.

The two women and the driver were declared dead in the hospital, while the passenger is undergoing treatment, he added.