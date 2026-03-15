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Home  » News » Dumper Truck Collision Claims Three Lives in Farrukhabad

Dumper Truck Collision Claims Three Lives in Farrukhabad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 15, 2026 13:39 IST

A tragic road accident in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the deaths of three people when a speeding dumper truck collided with their motorcycle, prompting a police investigation and a search for the fleeing driver.

Key Points

  • Three individuals, including a minor, died instantly in Farrukhabad after a high-speed dumper truck collided with their motorcycle.
  • The accident occurred at the Nawabganj crossing around 1 am, involving a Rajasthan-registered dumper truck.
  • The impact of the collision was so severe that the dumper truck also crashed into a parked car and uprooted a tree.
  • Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident and searching for the driver who fled the scene.
  • The victims were identified as residents of Kuda Navar in the Naya Gaon area of Etah district.

Two men and a minor were killed on the spot after a high-speed dumper truck allegedly rammed into the motorcycle they were travelling on at a major intersection here early Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred around 1 am at the Nawabganj crossing. The deceased were identified as Pushpendra Kumar (20), Arpit Yadav (18), and Nishu (15), all residents of Kuda Navar in the Naya Gaon area of Etah district.

 

According to the police, the trio was travelling from Farrukhabad on a motorcycle when a Rajasthan-registered dumper coming from the Mohammadabad route hit them.

Details of the Fatal Collision

"The collision was so severe that after hitting the motorcycle, the dumper crashed into a car parked in front of a shop and uprooted an old tree. The victims were crushed under the wheels of the heavy vehicle and died instantly," a police official said.

Family members told police that the trio had left home around 8 pm on Saturday. Police are investigating the exact circumstances of their travel at that hour.

Nawabganj SHO Rajiv Kumar reached the spot with a police team, recovered the bodies and sent for post-mortem examination.

Investigation Underway

The dumper driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. A search is underway to nab the accused, the police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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