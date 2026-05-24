'Never trust them again': Udhayanidhi blames Cong for BJP wins

Udhayanidhi Stalin has launched a fierce attack on the Congress, accusing the former ally of betrayal and holding them responsible for the BJP's national electoral victories, while urging his party cadre to never trust them again.

IMAGE: Udhayanidhi Stalin attributed the BJP's consecutive national electoral successes primarily to the Congress. Photograph: Udhayanidhi Stalin on Facebook

Key Points Udhayanidhi Stalin accused the Congress of 'stabbing the DMK in the back' after benefiting from their alliance for over 20 years.

He explicitly instructed DMK cadre to 'never trust the Congress again' and to keep them at a distance in the future.

Stalin attributed the BJP's consecutive national electoral successes primarily to the Congress party, rather than PM Modi or Amit Shah.

He criticised the Congress for lacking gratitude, alleging they abandoned the alliance immediately after winning five seats due to DMK's efforts.

The DMK leader also called for internal party course-correction, emphasising improved social media strategy and household-level political engagement to counter 'fake narratives'.

In a blistering attack that solidifies a major fracture in Tamil Nadu's political landscape, DMK Youth Wing chief Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday exhorted his party cadre to "never trust the Congress again", accusing the former ally of "stabbing the DMK in the back" after reaping electoral benefits.

"For over 20 years, the Congress party rode on our backs. Today, they have stabbed us in the back. No one should ever forget this. We must never trust the Congress at any point in the future, nor should we ever let them come near us again," Udhayanidhi said.

Blaming Congress for BJP's Success

Addressing a DMK Youth Wing meeting in Chennai on Saturday, Udhayanidhi launched an unsparing tirade against the grand old party, pinning the blame for the BJP's consecutive national victories squarely on the Congress rather than the saffron party's top leadership.

The Leader of Opposition remarked that he previously believed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were the primary drivers behind the BJP's continuous electoral successes.

"But that is not the case. The main reason for the BJP's victories is the Congress party. That is clearly evident now," he asserted.

Allegations of Betrayal and Lack of Gratitude

Lamenting the DMK's absolute dedication to the alliance in past general and Assembly elections, Udhayanidhi highlighted how DMK workers spilled "blood and sweat" to ensure the victory of Congress candidates, primarily to safeguard secularism and keep the BJP out of Tamil Nadu.

"Even in this election, a virtually non-existent Congress managed to win five seats solely because of our leader's instructions and the tireless work of DMK cadres. But immediately after winning, they ran away for the sake of power, without even a courtesy intimation," he alleged, adding that the Congress lacked basic gratitude and political civility.

He expressed confidence that even if the DMK did not teach them a lesson, the people of Tamil Nadu would soon do so.

Internal Party Strategy and Course-Correction

Shifting focus to internal party strategy following recent electoral setbacks, the DMK leader urged a thorough course-correction rather than playing a blame game. He specifically pointed out gaps in the party's social media strategy and a failure to politically engage voters at the household level.

"We campaigned outside, but I suspect we failed to campaign within our own homes. Before you go out to politicise strangers, talk politics with your family members and children in a language they understand," he told the youth wing members, emphasising the need to actively counter the ruling dispensation's "online mafia" and "fake narratives" through data-driven content creation.