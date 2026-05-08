'Opportunistic tilt': DMK attacks Cong after shock tie-up with Vijay

The DMK has launched a scathing attack on the Congress party for abandoning their alliance in Tamil Nadu, alleging betrayal and raising concerns about the stability of the state's political landscape.

IMAGE: Outgoing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin waves as he arrives at the Kolathur assembly constituency, in Chennai, May 5, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points DMK accuses Congress of 'backstabbing' and betraying Tamil Nadu by exiting the alliance.

The Stalin-led party claims Congress did not act honestly during seat-sharing negotiations and Puducherry elections.

It emphasises the need for a stable government in Tamil Nadu and preventing communal forces from influencing Dravidian movement policies.

DMK highlights the importance of continuing the development schemes implemented by the DMK government in the last five years.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Thursday slammed the Congress for exiting the party-led alliance and accused it of "backstabbing" the DMK and betraying Tamil Nadu, despite party chief M K Stalin displaying maturity and conducting in a responsible manner.

Condemning the Congress for severing ties with the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and entering into a post-poll pact with the fledgling TVK, the DMK said the grand old party's decision to walk out of the alliance was strongly condemnable.

"The Congress has done to us in Tamil Nadu what the BJP does in many states," a resolution passed at the DMK MLAs-designate meeting chaired by party president and outgoing Chief Minister Stalin, said flaying the Congress' "opportunistic political tilt."

"This shows that the Congress party has not changed its old character. The Congress was allotted one Rajya Sabha seat and 28 assembly seats in our alliance. It shifted to an alternative party within three days, risking the victory achieved through the hard work of its coalition members," the resolution said.

Even during the seat-sharing negotiations, the Congress did not rein in those expressing views against the alliance; and in Puducherry elections, the Congress party candidates contested in the constituencies allotted to the DMK.

In other words, the Congress party did not conduct itself honestly even during the election. "The Congress has committed a great betrayal by stabbing our party leader in the back, not even coming in person to thank him for the victory. But he (Stalin) showed tolerance and acted with generosity and responsibility," it said.

Another resolution thanked the people of Tamil Nadu, and allies for voting for the combine while another thanked Stalin for protecting the DMK, TN, and for developing the state in the past five years.

Yet another resolution unanimously authorised Stalin to take all necessary immediate political decisions.

"While Tamil Nadu is not ready for another election, our primary objective is to have a stable government in Tamil Nadu. At the same time, we are also forced to consider the issue of not allowing communal forces to influence the policies of the Dravidian movement," the resolution added.

The party wanted Tamil Nadu to be able to maintain the same pace of development only if the schemes implemented by the DMK government in the last five years continued without any letup, it said.