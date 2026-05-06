'Backstabber': DMK on ally Cong's decision to back Vijay's TVK

The DMK has strongly criticised Congress for supporting Vijay's TVK in Tamil Nadu, accusing the party of betraying the INDIA alliance and jeopardising future electoral prospects.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points DMK accuses Congress of 'backstabbing' the INDIA alliance by supporting Vijay's TVK.

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai calls Congress's decision 'myopic' and 'untrustworthy'.

Congress's support for TVK aims to keep BJP and RSS at bay, but DMK finds the reasons unconvincing.

The move is expected to create ripples among other INDIA alliance partners like Akhilesh Yadav and Uddhav Thackeray.

Vijay's TVK won 108 seats, falling short of the majority mark in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has called its ally Congress as a "backstabber" over the party's decision to back Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai launched a scathing attack on the Congress calling the decision "myopic" and accusing them of having "backstabbed" INDIA alliance partners.

"I think this is a very short-sighted, myopic stand taken by the Congress, which they will regret. The 2029 big elections are coming, where we were very confident that we will be able to remove the BJP. But now, because of this decision by the Congress, it has made them a very unstable partner. The perception that is out in the entire country is that Congress cannot be trusted," he said.

DMK Concerns Over Congress's Allegiance

Annadurai said the Congress's move will send ripples in its alliance partners.

"The reasons cited by them (to support the TVK) are not convincing. They say they want to keep the BJP and the RSS at bay, and that is why this call should be made. This is a full-hearted decision by the Congress, which is likely to send ripples across the country in the sense that there are other alliance partners. If Congress is going to be so untrustworthy, just within a day of the results, they are openly going against the mandate. What impact will it create in the minds of Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray and all the others? We have never failed the Congress," he added.

Assembly Election Results and Alliances

The Congress has unanimously decided to support the TVK to form a government in Annadurai after the Vijay-led party fell 10 seats short of the majority mark in the 2026 assembly elections, sources said.

Vijay's TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, falling short of the halfway mark. He needs the support of 10 MLAs to form a government with a simple majority. The results were declared only on Monday.

The Congress has won five seats, while the Pattali Makkal Katchi has bagged four seats. The CPI and CPI-M have two seats each. The outgoing ruling party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, has won 59 seats while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has won 47 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has won only one seat, and so have the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam and the Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam, while the VCK has won two seats.

The Congress had fought the assembly polls in a pre-poll alliance with the DMK, while the BJP had a tie-up with the AIADMK.

With inputs from PTI