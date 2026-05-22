DMK's jibe at allies joining TVK govt causes uproar

A political row erupted in Tamil Nadu after the DMK criticised its former allies, VCK and IUML, for joining the TVK government, leading to a war of words and calls for restraint.

IMAGE: DMK president M K Stalin addresses a party meeting in Chennai. Photograph: @mkstalin_X/ANI Photo

Key Points DMK criticised VCK and IUML for supporting the TVK government after the 2026 Assembly election.

VCK leaders Vanni Arasu and A M Shahjahan were sworn in as ministers in the TVK government.

DMK's A Raja made a controversial 'coconut tree bending' remark about the VCK and IUML.

VCK strongly reacted to the jibe, asserting its independence and criticising DMK's past alliances.

DMK chief M K Stalin appealed to party members to avoid using harsh words in response to the situation.

The Driavida Munnetra Kazhagam on Friday made a sarcastic 'coconut tree bending towards a neighbour' remark targeting the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Indian Union Muslim League after they joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government, prompting the VCK to retort that it 'did not grow at the mercy of other parties'.

Aiming to assuage the feelings, DMK chief M K Stalin appealed to party members not to use harsh words as to hurt anyone.

Both VCK and IUML, allies of the DMK till the 2026 Assembly election, announced support to the TVK government which fell short of a simple majority of 118 in the Assembly.

VCK leader Vanni Arasu, who emerged victorious from Tindivanam Assembly constituency and A M Shahjahan who was elected from Papanasam were sworn in as ministers by Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan here today in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

Shahjahan was made Minister for Minorities Welfare while Vanni Arasu was made Minister for Social Justice.

Political Reactions to the Alliance Shift

DMK deputy general secretary A Raja, with a penchant for making controversial remarks, alluded the two parties joining the TVK Cabinet as a 'coconut tree bending towards a neighbour'.

'What name should be given to those attempting to benefit others similar to a coconut tree that bends and offers coconuts to the neighbour,' Raja said on X.

Both VCK and IUML had earlier clarified that they extended the support to TVK government to prevent President's rule in the state, and that DMK chief M K Stalin was aware of their 'independent' decision.

Besides them, the Left parties and Congress too supported TVK in forming the government.

VCK's Strong Response to DMK's Jibe

Reacting sharply to the 'bent coconut tree' jibe, the VCK said it did not grow at the mercy of other parties.

The Thol Thirumavalavan-led VCK joined the TVK Cabinet today after pledging support to TVK post poll.

In his post, Raja said in a veiled reference 'if the coconut tree in my garden bends and offers tender coconut to the neighbour, in literature it would be called 'muttathengu' (coconut tree in the courtyard). What name should we give it in politics'. He ended by uttering 'long live Tamil'.

Taking strong exception, the VCK said it did not grow at the mercy of other parties.

The party's sweat and blood sustained the vote bank of the oppressed people and aided in the victory of the coalition parties, it claimed.

DMK's Call for Restraint

'What right do other parties have to talk about party defection? Whose history is it that they formed an alliance with the Sangh Parivar (BJP) to defeat the Congress? Whose 'selfishness' is it that they were part of the Vajpayee cabinet and then opposed the same BJP? Tamil Nadu has seen many such political dramas,' the VCK said on X.

Reacting, VCK treasurer S S Balaji said, 'The power of the poor is so strong that the slanders that are flung at them will not move them.'

'Passing by peacefully is the best way to avoid indecency. If you continue to talk about injustice, you will burn in the fire that cannot be extinguished,' Balaji said on X, targeting Raja.

Former chief minister and DMK president Stalin, while congratulating Vanni Arasu and Shahjahan upon becoming ministers, said on X that every party has a right to decide its political course.

"Therefore, as your leader, I appeal to DMK cadres not to use harsh words that hurt anyone."

"We must not forget that we have come on the path of Anna and Kalaignar (former Chief Ministers: C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi). We will function as a constructive opposition that lauds the good deeds and criticises the wrongful actions," Stalin said.