DMK ally exits alliance ahead of polls, heads to NDA in TN

TVK has withdrawn from the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, citing a 'big brother' attitude and unmet demands, potentially reshaping the political landscape ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin during the process of interviewing party members who submitted applications seeking tickets to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections, in Chennai, March 17, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points TVK founder T Velmurugan criticised the DMK for ignoring his party's demands, including conducting a caste census in Tamil Nadu.

Velmurugan indicated that TVK will not join the NDA and is exploring forming a new alliance with other parties.

DMK general secretary Durai Murugan responded to TVK's exit by stating that it is common for parties to criticise the government when leaving an alliance.

Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi on Sunday announced quitting the DMK-led SPA, with its founder T Velmurugan objecting to the ruling party's "big brother" attitude.

The decision was taken also following his party being "ignored," Velmurugan, incumbent MLA from Panruti (Cuddalore dt) Assembly segment, told reporters here.

"We were told during seat-sharing negotiations that we will be allotted one seat for the Assembly polls. We have been raising a set of demands, including regarding social justice. We were told when other parties are not asking for any demands, why you are making such demands," Velmurugan said.

"I have been repeatedly asking the government to fulfil at least some of the demands. But the DMK has been ignoring it," he claimed.

On his further course of action, he said that his organisation would not join the NDA in Tamil Nadu and indicated that he was talking to some parties over forming an alliance.

Further, "we have been making charter of demands to the negotiation panel (of the DMK). I have been informing that there was not any problem on allocation of seats but immediately take steps to fulfil these demands," he said.

Recalling that he has been speaking about the same demands in the legislative assembly for several years, Velmurugan alleged that "the DMK-led government did not care about them."

During seat-sharing negotiations, Velmurugan claimed, the approach of the election panel of the DMK was like a "big brother".

"We were told that when political parties including Congress, Communists, and MDMK did not place any such demands, as a legislator and the representative of a small party, they did not deem it fit for us to give such demands and ask them to be fulfilled."

"Treating us like this is not acceptable", Velmurugan added.

He accused some officials of complaining to Chief Minister MK Stalin and his ministers that he is constantly "giving trouble" to the government, Velmurugan alleged.

He questioned why the DMK government was refusing to conduct a Caste Census in the state.

"How can DMK walk the path of social justice while keeping forces against social justice by its side. When states like Odisha, Bihar conducted caste census, why the DMK did not respect my voice," he asked.

Maintaining that he has been in the DMK-led alliance for five years and successfully contested under the Dravidian party's 'Rising Sun' Symbol in 2021 elections, he expressed his gratitude to Stalin and the alliance parties who wanted him to continue in the alliance.

"In accordance with the decision taken collectively by our party's executive committee, general council, political leadership committee and based on the powers given to me, I announce that from today, Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi is withdrawing from the DMK-led alliance," he said.

DMK leads the multi-party Secular Progressive Alliance and the constituents include Congress and Left parties.

Meanwhile, responding to the party's exit from SPA, DMK General Secretary and state minister Durai Murugan said, "When someone leaves an alliance, will they say it is a good government and that is why we are leaving."

"They will only leave by saying that this regime is not good. This is just what is habitually said (by parties whenever they quit an alliance)."

Asked whether further talks may be held with Velmurugan, he said, "negotiations are not my subject. Leave me out of it."