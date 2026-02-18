Congress central leadership intervenes in DMK alliance discord

Amidst rising tensions, the Congress high command steps in to manage the DMK alliance discord in Tamil Nadu, addressing power-sharing demands and potential impacts on future elections

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in conversation with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, August 27, 2025. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points AICC in-charge Girish Chodankar stated the leadership is 'seized of the situation' following controversial remarks about power-sharing.

The DMK has expressed displeasure, hinting at potential delays in seat-sharing talks for the 2026 Assembly elections.

The AICC has warned state functionaries to avoid public comments on alliance strategies to maintain unity.

Future discussions are planned with DMK partners regarding the structure of the state government and cabinet berths.

The Congress high command has taken direct control of the brewing discord within the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-Congress alliance in Tamil Nadu, with the party's election in-charge stating on Wednesday that the leadership is "seized of the situation" following a series of controversial remarks by state leaders.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, the AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar, addressed the growing demands for power-sharing and the subsequent backlash from the DMK leadership.

"The JSO (Joint Secretarial Office/High Command) has already issued a clear statement on this. Whatever the situation is, our high command is seized of the matter and will take the necessary decision," the leader said, when asked if show-cause notices or disciplinary action would be initiated against leaders like MP Manickam Tagore for their public outbursts against the Dravidian ally.

When pointed out that Chief Minister M K Stalin, the ruling DMK president, had made it "amply clear" that there would be no coalition government or power-sharing in Tamil Nadu, the Congress election in-charge maintained a cautious stance.

"Yes, we have to fight together. Regarding the state government structure, we will discuss it. We are going to discuss this with our partners," he remarked, downplaying immediate signs of a rift while acknowledging that the demand for cabinet berths remains a point of future deliberation.

The Congress leader's comments follow a stern warning from the AICC to state functionaries to refrain from making public comments on alliance strategies. Tensions have spiked recently after some Congress leaders suggested that the party might explore other options, including the Vijay-led TVK, if their demand for a share in power was not met.

The DMK has reportedly expressed its displeasure to the Congress leadership, even hinting that seat-sharing talks for the 2026 Assembly elections could be delayed until internal discipline is restored within the TNCC.