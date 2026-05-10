CM Vijay promises to be the only power centre in Tamil Nadu

Vijay said he was well aware about poverty and hunger as he was born as the son of an ordinary assistant film director who aspired to win in cinema by working hard.

IMAGE: TVK chief C Joseph Vijay speaks after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, in Chennai on Sunday. Photograph: @CMOTamilnadu/ANI Photo

Key Points C Joseph Vijay sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, ending decades of DMK and AIADMK dominance.

Vijay promises transparent governance and asserts his authority as the sole power centre.

New CM Vijay implements key election promises, including free electricity for domestic consumers.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Rahul Gandhi and marked a historic moment for Tamil Nadu politics.

Vijay's victory is attributed to support from women, youth and children who persuaded their families to vote for TVK.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday said he will be the sole 'power centre' in the government led by him, and sought to identify himself as a commoner from humble origins.

Vijay said he was well aware about poverty and hunger as he was born as the son of an ordinary assistant film director who aspired to win in cinema by working hard.

Vijay Pledges Social Justice

In his maiden speech, the CM assured there will be only one power centre in his regime and that will be only him.

Further, a new beginning, new era has started.

"There is only one centre here, the centre under my leadership. A centre on this side, a power center on that side, another power center there -- none of that exists, I'm telling you right now," he said.

Further, he said, "I do not hail from any royal lineage, I am like you and I am like one among you, one among your family," adding he was rather feeling like one of them, their son or brother.

Apparently, he was underscoring that he did not have the backing of any big established political family.

He added: "It is a fresh, new beginning. A new era of real, secular, social justice starts..." Vijay paused, looked down, pointed at his wrist watch and added with a dramatic flourish: "Now!"

This statement was greeted with thunderous applause, cheers and whistles.

TVK Promises Transparent and Corruption-Free Governance

Vijay was sworn-in as CM of Tamil Nadu, after his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam won the April 23 polls and clinched outside support to cross the 118 majority mark.

Since the people too felt that Vijay was one among them, they gave him the top position in cinema and now when he entered politics to repay debt of gratitude to people, they accepted his leadership with love and gave their unwavering support.

Vijay said that in his political journey, he and his supporters endured many difficulties and humiliations throughout.

Thanking the people for standing with him through hardships and insults, he said he too was an ordinary man living a normal life and not an angel.

"As I have said before, I will not deceive you by making false promises," he said and added that he had confidence of achieving even pretty difficult tasks with the support of crores of people.

"I have to tell you about the current status of the Tamil Nadu government. The state has been burdened with a debt exceeding Rs 10 lakh crore and the treasury has been completely emptied, leaving an unbearable burden."

He said his party-led government was taking over the responsibility only under such a situation.

His idea was to assess the current state of affairs thoroughly and then release a White Paper, striving for a transparent government and then proceed forward.

Vijay assured that he would be transparent and open.

"You have placed such a big responsibility on my hands. At the same time, I request you to give me some time as well. In a step-by-step manner, I will try to fulfill everything that I have assured. I will fulfill my assurances. At the same time, if you give me some time, it will be helpful and cooperative for me. This is your regime."

Women's Safety and Other Key Initiatives

The chief minister assured that he would be strict on women's safety.

"From today itself, I will take all the necessary steps and efforts to control the drug culture. It is the responsibility of our government to protect our children from it. Similarly, I will ensure upholding law and order and assure protection for everyone."

Even those who humiliated him, those who caused him trouble, 'they are also my people, are not they', he asked. Whether they are friends or enemies, all eight crore people are my people. "Are not they."

He said his primary focus would be on ensuring basic amenities infrastructure covering education, PDS system-ration, medicine, drinking water, road and bus facilities.

"As I have said before, I will not touch even a single paisa from the people's money. It is not necessary for me either and you know that very well. Vijay will not indulge in delinquency and will also not allow others do it. It may be anyone, including those with me in my government, I will not allow."

If anyone had such a thought of indulging in misdeeds, they must erase such thoughts. Women, youth, farmers, government employees, teachers, working people, fishermen -- everyone will be taken care under the TVK government.

Asserting that equality was his party's unwavering fundamental principle, Vijay said, the TVK regime will stand with 'minority brothers', and there need not be any doubts about that.

"The face of Vijay is the face for (representing) Hindus, Muslims, and Christians. You can trust this Vijay 100 per cent," he said and thanked the people for elevating him to the top public office in the state.

Thanking children, Vijay said it was because of them that his party has won and he has become the chief minister.

"This Vijay Mama's little friends, thank you. Because of them, this has happened. How should I repay the debt of gratitude? Keeping your future in mind, this Vijay Mama will do all good things for you."

He thanked leaders of alliance parties including Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi and parties including the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi that have offered support.