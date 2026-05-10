'Thiru Joseph Vijay enum naam': Vijay, 9 ministers take oath in TN

C Joseph Vijay of the TVK was sworn in as the new chief minister of Tamil Nadu in a ceremony attended by key political figures.

IMAGE: TVK chief C Joseph Vijay takes oath as the ninth Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, in Chennai on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points C Joseph Vijay of TVK sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath administered the oath of office.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attended the event.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and its Legislature Party Leader C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy in a colourful ceremony held at the Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Nine Ministers Sworn-in

The Governor also administered the oath of office to nine TVK cabinet ministers: N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, K A Sengottaiyan, K G Anuraj, P Venkataramanan, R Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan, T K Prabhu and S Keerthana.

Arjuna, Arunraj, and Sengottaiyan shared a hug with Vijay after they took oath as ministers.

Key Moments From The Swearing-In Ceremony

Amid continuous 'whistling' by TVK cadres and in the presence of top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Vijay took oath as the chief minister in the name of God and the ministers too took the oath in the name of God unlike most in the outgoing Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam regime.