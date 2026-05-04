Did These Election Promises Win Tamil Nadu For Vijay?

Actor Vijay's TVK party is poised to govern Tamil Nadu, with key election promises including gold for marriages, financial aid for women, and significant investments in education and job creation.

IMAGE: Chandrashekhar Vijay Joseph addresses a public rally ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections. Photograph: ANI Digital

Key Points Vijay's TVK promised 8 grams of gold for marriage and monthly financial assistance for women.

The party aims to prevent school dropouts by providing annual financial aid to mothers or guardians.

TVK pledges to create five lakh new government jobs and offer stipendiary internships to address youth unemployment.

The manifesto includes a full waiver of agricultural cooperative crop loans for small farmers.

TVK promises modernised hospitals, free health checkups, and a family health insurance scheme.

As the new-entrant Tamilga Vettri Kazhagam appears likely to emerge as the single largest party and form the government, the focus has now turned into actor-politician Vijay's poll promises, including 8 gm gold for marriage, which is worth about Rs 14,000 per gram (22 carat).

Key Welfare Promises by TVK

Vijay's assurances in the party manifesto include Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for women below 60 years, 8 gm gold for marriage and six free cooking gas cylinders a year, per family.

By 4 pm, as per EC data, Vijay's party is leading in 106 constituencies, won in three, and looks to fall short of a simple majority (118) in the assembly.

The actor-turned-politician also assured a quality silk sari in addition to gold for indigent brides and interest-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh for women-run SHGs. He assured corruption-free good governance if voted to power in his maiden electoral fight.

Focus on Education and Employment

The manifesto also laid importance on education. To prevent school dropouts, mothers or guardians of children studying in government and state-aided schools will receive Rs 15,000 annually.

Vijay promised 100 special residential schools named after iconic leader K Kamaraj, credited with revolutionising education in the state, and higher education loans of up to Rs 20 lakh. The TVK founder also assured an AI department, AI iniversity and AI city.

Commitment to Agriculture and Farmers

The manifesto placed a strong emphasis on agrarian welfare, too.

The party promised a full waiver of agricultural cooperative crop loans for farmers owning less than five acres of land, while those holding more than five acres will receive a 50 per cent waiver. Additionally, the party promised a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 3,500 per quintal for paddy and Rs 4,500 per tonne for sugarcane.

Health and Social Welfare Initiatives

Addressing youth unemployment, Vijay pledged to create five lakh new government jobs and offer as many stipendiary internships. Unemployed graduates will be provided a monthly aid of up to Rs 4,000. For government employees, the party assured consideration of the Old Pension Scheme and the regularisation of contract workers, including nurses.

On the health front, he promised a drug-free Tamil Nadu. Vijay also committed to modernising hospitals, providing free annual health checkups, and introducing a Rs 25 lakh family health insurance scheme.

The manifesto also included a Rs 3,000 monthly pension for the elderly and the differently-abled, 200 units of free power, patta (land deed) regularisation, and 100 per cent piped drinking water supply for all households.

Policy Interventions and Governance

Some of the policy intereventions promised by TVK include a legal guarantee to provide essential government services like community certificates, and land pattas, within a strictly specified timeframe.

Vijay also promised doorstep delivery of governance by implementing a system to deliver services, such as ration supplies, directly to the people. He also assured that ease of doing business will be paramount to his government and promised a strict guarantee that business licences will be issued within 21 days.

Elections to 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu were held on April 23.