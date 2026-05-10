TN CM Vijay signs first order, gives 200 units of free electricity

Vijay begins his tenure as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, immediately implementing key initiatives focused on free electricity, women's safety, and a commitment to social justice and secularism.

IMAGE: TVK chief C Joseph Vijay signs the first set of documents after taking oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, in Chennai on Sunday. Photograph: TN DIPR/ANI Video Grab

Key Points Vijay assumes office as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The new CM immediately approved 200 units of free electricity for domestic consumers.

Special forces for women's safety and anti-drug trafficking units will be established across Tamil Nadu.

Vijay pledges a regime committed to real secularism and social justice in Tamil Nadu.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder Vijay, immediately after taking over as the chief minister on Sunday, signed papers allowing 200 units of free electricity for domestic consumers, for setting up a special force for women's safety and also for anti-drug trafficking units across the state.

Commitment to Secularism and Social Justice

In his maiden address at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here after taking over as the Chief Minister, Vijay said a new era of a regime committed to 'real secularism and social justice' commenced now.

Assertion of Authority

He asserted that there will not be any power centres other than him and emphasised that he will be the only centre of power.

Gratitude for Support

He thanked the Congress, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, the Indian Union Muslim League and Left parties for extending support to his party to form the government.

He specially thanked the children and said it was due to them that the TVK won as they persuaded their families to vote for his party.