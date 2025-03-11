'No Woman Feels Safe In Maharashtra And India Today'

Is the issue so simple that a woman should just kill any man who tries to assault her and that would deter criminal-minded men to take advantage of minors, girls and women?

I am speaking out of frustration because no one is listening to us. No one listens to women. What else can we say?

Do you think there should be some serious discussion about the implementation of the Shakti Act in the ongoing Budget session of the Maharashtra assembly?

That is why I tried to go to where the chief minister was yesterday. But the police arrested us and took us to the police station. The central and state government sessions are ongoing, and this is the best time to implement the law and bring it into force.

Forget who gets credit -- whether it was the Maha Vikas Aghadi that proposed it or not. Just pass the law, or make another strict law, but do it quickly. If you need suggestions, we are ready to talk. We don't want to play politics in this.

Women's safety is important. We do not want political stunts. But at least find a way. Form a committee, discuss this. No one is even discussing this.

On Women's Day, the entire session (of the Maharashtra assembly) was cancelled. That was the day you should have discussed women's issues. Representatives from all constituencies should have spoken about the problems women face. Instead, they cancelled the session.

So, for Women's Day, all we get is some respect, a gift, and that's it? Nothing substantial. Nothing concrete to deal with the ugliest disease that is so prevalent in our society?

Isn't this culture of treating women as lesser than men -- this gender inequality where men dominate -- is deeply rooted in our psyche. What solutions do you suggest to change this?

In my letter to the chief minister, I clearly wrote that there needs to be a change in the education system. Children must be taught in schools that boys and girls are equal. Women should be allowed to speak, and they should not be silenced from childhood. This has been passed down through generations in families, and it needs to be addressed at the school level.

Don't you think parents should teach this at home first? That the values inculcating respect for women, treating women as equal should begin from home?

Yes, I agree that it should start at home, but we cannot go into each house and teach them. What we can do is start from schools. If leaders in the government and public figures start talking about this issue openly, it will lead to discussion. That is what my statement was about -- at least discuss the issue.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi created the Shakti Act, but what is the reason why it's not being implemented in Maharashtra?

I feel that the government doesn't want the credit to go to the Maha Vikas Aghadi. That's why perhaps this government hasn't approved that law. But as I said before, I don't want to make any political statement here. I just want a strict law for women. Any government can do it, but do it.

No woman feels safe in Maharashtra and India today because the current governments lack the will to mete out severe punishment to perpetrators of crime against women.

Even she (Union Minister Raksha Khadse's daughter) is not safe; at least now open your eyes. These things (cases of molestations and rapes) are reaching the doorstep of households irrespective of their socio-economic status. That's the extent to which criminals are feeling emboldened today.

Every atrocity against any girl irrespective of her religion, caste or socio-economic status is as abhorrent and must be dealt with maximum severity.

How much longer are you going to wait before taking some decisive action? While some women have the courage to approach a police station, despite knowing the undignified way in which they will be treated in these police stations, majority of the women feel discouraged to file a case because society, of which the police is also a part, shames the women first.