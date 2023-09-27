News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ujjain: 12-yr-old raped, left bleeding on the street

Ujjain: 12-yr-old raped, left bleeding on the street

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 27, 2023 14:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A girl, around 12 years of age, was found bleeding on a street in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh, and her medical examination confirmed that she had been raped, police said on Wednesday.

Image only for representation.

The girl, found on September 25, probably hails from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, but her identity is yet to be established as she is not able to tell her name and address to the police properly, an official said.

 

"A girl, aged around 12 years, was found bleeding on a street located under the Mahakal police station area in Ujjain on Monday. She was taken to a hospital, where her initial medical examination confirmed that she had been raped," Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharma said.

"The girl is possibly a resident of Uttar Pradesh. She neither possesses any identity card, nor is she able to tell her name and address to the police properly," he said.

As the minor's condition was serious, she was taken to Indore on Tuesday for further medical treatment, the SP said.

A case was registered at the Mahakal police station and investigation into the incident is underway, he added.

"A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the matter and to check the CCTV footage so that the accused can be arrested at the earliest," he said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath demanded that the victim be given a financial assistance of Rs 1 crore and that the accused in the case be given the strictest possible punishment.

"It is heart-wrenching to see the case of extremely cruel rape of a little girl in Ujjain. The kind of heinous crime committed against the 12-year-old daughter and the way she ran around in many areas of the city in a semi-nude condition and before falling unconscious on the road, puts humanity to shame," Nath said on his official X account on Wednesday.

The Congress leader said that rule of law has ended in Madhya Pradesh and criminals are roaming free while the people are in trouble.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Dalit woman dies after being raped, set afire in Raj
Dalit woman dies after being raped, set afire in Raj
Rape-accused Delhi govt officer, wife tried to flee
Rape-accused Delhi govt officer, wife tried to flee
Sisters gang-raped, BJP leader's son among 10 arrested
Sisters gang-raped, BJP leader's son among 10 arrested
Khalistanis in Canada sponsoring visas of Sikh youth
Khalistanis in Canada sponsoring visas of Sikh youth
Compare IndiGo with global, not local carriers: CEO
Compare IndiGo with global, not local carriers: CEO
Look Who Showed Up At Rajkot ODI
Look Who Showed Up At Rajkot ODI
CBI team to reach Manipur to probe killing of 2 youths
CBI team to reach Manipur to probe killing of 2 youths
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

10 booked for gang-rape, murder of girl in Raj, 4 held

10 booked for gang-rape, murder of girl in Raj, 4 held

Houses of accused of raping 12-year-old girl razed

Houses of accused of raping 12-year-old girl razed

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances