Rediff.com  » News » MP shocker: 5 men rape woman, force her to dance naked; FIR after 19 days

MP shocker: 5 men rape woman, force her to dance naked; FIR after 19 days

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 03, 2024 21:15 IST
A first information report has been registered against five men for allegedly raping a 34-year-old woman and forcing her to dance in the buff in Indore, the police said on Tuesday.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Nobody has been arrested so far.

Notably, the case was registered 19 days after the Madhya Pradesh high court ordered the police to dispose of the woman's complaint within 90 days after she alleged inaction by the police.

 

The woman had lodged an FIR at Kanadia police station alleging that the accused forcibly took her to a godown on June 11, raped her, and also performed unnatural sex after watching videos on TV, the official said.

The complainant was allegedly beaten with a belt and forced to dance naked for half an hour, the official said quoting the FIR.

The police registered a case on Monday late night against five accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

Deputy commissioner of police Abhinay Vishwakarma told reporters that a detailed investigation was underway and no arrests had been made so far.

"Appropriate legal steps will be taken in the case based on evidence," he said without divulging the names of the accused.

The woman had filed a petition in the Indore bench of the MP high court stating that she had lodged a complaint on July 17 at Kanadia police station, but no steps were taken.

The HC on August 14 directed the officer-in-charge of Kanadia police station to consider the woman's complaint and dispose it within 90 days and take appropriate steps.

Meanwhile, state Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla attributed the delay in registering the FIR to BJP's pressure on police, alleging one of the accused was associated with the ruling party.

State BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja denied the Congress' allegation.

"Whoever the accused is, the victim will definitely get justice in the BJP government. However, I have come to know that both sides have made police complaints against each other in the case related to the woman," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
