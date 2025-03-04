HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Woman raped after being forced to get intimate with cousin

Woman raped after being forced to get intimate with cousin

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 04, 2025 10:01 IST

x

Two men allegedly raped a 19-year-old woman at knifepoint in front of her cousin after forcing them to get intimate and recording the act in Pune district, a police officer said on Monday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The shocking incident occurred on Saturday night when the woman and her cousin were sitting together at a secluded spot near their home in Shirur tehsil of the western Maharashtra district, he said, adding the accused have been arrested.

"Two men, in their mid and late 20s, arrived on a motorbike and threatened the duo at knifepoint. They forced them to get intimate while filming the act on their phone. The accused then took turns allegedly raping the woman and robbed her of a gold nose ring and a gold pendant before fleeing the scene," said Mahadev Waghmode, senior police inspector of Ranjangaon police station.

 

He added that the woman bravely called the police control room by dialing 112 and reported the incident.

"Responding to the call, our crime team reached the woman and immediately registered an offence. Without wasting time, our team gathered descriptions of the accused and launched a manhunt. Using human intelligence, both accused were apprehended within a few hours," Waghmode said.

He commended the police team for their swift action and professionalism, stating that they tracked down the accused solely based on their descriptions within two hours.

Waghmode said that they recovered the gold ornaments which were robbed.

"We have arrested the accused under the relevant sections of BNS and they have been remanded to police custody till March 7," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

History-sheeter rapes woman inside in Shivshahi bus
History-sheeter rapes woman inside in Shivshahi bus
'Are we waiting for something like Nirbhaya to happen again?'
'Are we waiting for something like Nirbhaya to happen again?'
Woman gang-raped in moving car in Bengaluru
Woman gang-raped in moving car in Bengaluru
Woman raped on train at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus
Woman raped on train at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus
Woman drugged, abducted from train, gang-raped
Woman drugged, abducted from train, gang-raped

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Pay & Become A Citizen. How Much?

webstory image 2

World Wildlife Day: 8 Rare Animals Only Seen In India

webstory image 3

World Dosa Day: 8 Flippin Good Dosa Recipes

VIDEOS

'Fear, Shock, Disgust- - -', American teen narrates her horror experience with AI2:25

'Fear, Shock, Disgust- - -', American teen narrates her...

Ladakh turns picturesque as fresh snowfall blankets the region2:27

Ladakh turns picturesque as fresh snowfall blankets the...

Viral girl Harsha Richhariya of Prayagraj Mahakumbh reaches Mahakaleshwar Temple 1:36

Viral girl Harsha Richhariya of Prayagraj Mahakumbh...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD