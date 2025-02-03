HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Woman raped on train at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus, porter held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 03, 2025 09:40 IST

A porter allegedly raped a woman in an empty coach of a long-distance train at the Bandra Terminus in Mumbai, police said.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police have arrested the porter following the incident which took place late Saturday night, they said.

The 'middle-aged' woman and her son arrived on Saturday night at the Bandra Terminus by an outstation train.

 

After getting down, she entered another train which had pulled into the other side of the platform, an official said on Sunday.

The other train had no passengers at the time, the Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

A porter, however, was present on the second train. He allegedly raped the woman and then fled, the official said citing the FIR.

The woman subsequently approached the Bandra GRP station and filed a complaint.

The railway police went through footage from several surveillance cameras to track down the porter and arrested him, the official said.

"We are trying to ascertain why the woman entered the other train after alighting at the Bandra Terminus," the official said.

The accused porter has been booked for rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said, refusing to share more details of the alleged crime.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
