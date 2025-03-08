HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Israeli tourist among 2 women gang-raped near Hampi

Israeli tourist among 2 women gang-raped near Hampi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 08, 2025 11:03 IST

Two women, including a 27-year-old Israeli tourist, were allegedly gang-raped while stargazing on the banks of Sanapur Lake near Hampi, police said on Saturday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay.com

The incident occurred around 11 pm on Thursday when, after dinner, a 29-year-old woman operator of the homestay, where the Israeli tourist and three other male tourists were staying, was sitting by the canal with them, enjoying music and stargazing, they said.

Among the male tourists, one was from the United States, while the others were from Odisha and Maharashtra, police said.

 

According to the police, in her complaint, the homestay operator alleged that while they were stargazing and playing music near Sanapur Lake, three men on a motorcycle approached them, asking where they could get petrol.

When she informed them that there were no petrol pumps nearby, the accused demanded Rs 100.

When she and the tourists refused to give them money, the accused, who spoke Kannada and Telugu, started abusing them. They then allegedly raped her and the Israeli tourist and pushed the three male tourists into the canal, a senior police officer said.

Of the male tourists, two sustained injuries, while the one from Odisha has been reported missing, he added.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Gangavathi Rural Police Station under sections related to extortion, robbery or dacoity with intent to cause death or grievous hurt, gangrape, and attempted murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

The two women are undergoing treatment at a hospital, police added.

"We have registered the case and identified the suspects. Six teams have been formed, and efforts are underway to nab them," police said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
