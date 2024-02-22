News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 6-yr-old deposes in court to get her rapist sentenced

6-yr-old deposes in court to get her rapist sentenced

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 22, 2024 14:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a minor girl in 2021, relying on the deposition of the six-year-old victim and other prosecution witnesses.

Image only for representation. Photograph: Ashok Nath Dey/ANI Photo

Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court judge D S Deshmukh, in the order passed on Wednesday, also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the 47-year-old accused, Pandurang Shelar, hailing from a village in Diva area of Thane.

The judge directed that the fine amount be paid to the victim towards compensation and also referred the case to the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) for payment of additional compensation as per provisions of the law.

 

Police havildar Vidyasagar Koli, who assisted the prosecution in the court, said six prosecution witnesses were examined in the case.

The deposition of the victim, now aged 6, nailed the accused and helped prove the case beyond all reasonable doubts, resulting in the conviction of the accused, he said.

Special Public Prosecutor Sandhya H Mhatre told the court that the victim and the accused were neighbours.

On January 8, 2021, the accused lured the victim, who was playing outside her home, to come to his house and later raped her. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she informed about the offence to anyone, the prosecution said.

In his order, the judge noted that the prosecution has successfully proved all the charges against the accused for which he needs to be convicted and sentenced.

The accused was found guilty on various charges under the Indian Penal Code, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the POCSO Act.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
14-year-old raped, thrown into furnace in Rajasthan
14-year-old raped, thrown into furnace in Rajasthan
Should child rapists be hanged?
Should child rapists be hanged?
Kerala man accused of child rape, murder acquitted
Kerala man accused of child rape, murder acquitted
Committed to restructuring Byju's board: Raveendran
Committed to restructuring Byju's board: Raveendran
Ex Barca footballer Alves gets jail sentence for rape
Ex Barca footballer Alves gets jail sentence for rape
ED upgrades Look out Circular against Byju Raveendran
ED upgrades Look out Circular against Byju Raveendran
Injured Shami ruled out of IPL
Injured Shami ruled out of IPL
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Sisters gang-raped, BJP leader's son among 10 arrested

Sisters gang-raped, BJP leader's son among 10 arrested

Uproar in Rajasthan as SI rapes 4-yr-old Dalit girl

Uproar in Rajasthan as SI rapes 4-yr-old Dalit girl

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances