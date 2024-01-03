The Women Who Made All The Money

With 2023 breaking records at the box office, quite a few actresses contributed to the blockbuster numbers.

Joginder Tuteja looks at the women, who sent the cash registers ringing in 2023.

Nayanthara

Jawan

Box office collection: Rs 644 crore/Rs 6.44 billion

A superstar down south, Nayanthara waited for the right Bollywood movie to make her mark, and the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan was the right choice.

Deepika Padukone may have had a chunky role too, but readers vote Nayanthara as their favourite Jawan lady.

Deepika Padukone

Jawan

Box office collection: Rs 644 crore/Rs 6.44 billion

Pathaan

Box office collection: Rs 543.05 crore/Rs 5.43 billion

Of course, Deepika had not one, but two Shah Rukh Khan movies to boast of last year.

First, she sizzled along Khan in Pathaan; Besharam Rang is a rage.

Then, in Jawan, she showcased a softer side and shone in her extended special appearance.

She starts this year with a bang, with Fighter coming up on Republic Day.

Ameesha Patel and Simratt Kaur

Gadar 2

Box office collection: Rs 525.45 crore/Rs 5.25 billion

We haven't seen Ameesha in the movies for a while but when she did take up a role, she worked her lucky charm on it and made it a blockbuster.

She did not hesitate to playing mum to a 20-something man in Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 also benefited Simratt Kaur, who made her Bollywood debut.

Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri

Animal

Box office collection: Rs 550 crore/Rs 5.5 billion (expected)

Though she has been a national crush for some time now, surprisingly Rashmika's Bollywood outings were rather muted after Goodbye and Mission Majnu.

Animal pushed her into the big league.

Animal's 'Bhabhi 2' Tripti Dimri has become a rage, impressing everyone with her cameo just like Bobby Deol did.

Taapsee Pannu

Dunki

Box office collection: Rs 200 crore/Rs 2 billion (and counting)

The pandemic saw quite a few Taapsee releases, some of them making quite a noise.

She took it slow in 2023, with Dunki being the only ace up her sleeve.

While the Shah Rukh Khan factor pulled in the audiences, her unique pairing with the superstar was refreshing.

Shraddha Kapoor

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Box office collection: Rs 149.05 crore/Rs 1.49 billion

Shraddha was on top of her game when she delivered a blockbuster with Stree.

The pandemic saw her pretty muted, but she arrived in style with the big hit, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Katrina Kaif

Tiger 3

Box office collection: Rs 280 crore/Rs 2.8 billion

Katrina balanced her niche comedy Phone Bhoot with the commercial blockbuster Tiger 3.

Everyone loves to see her opposite Salman Khan and even though a lot more was expected from this YRF film, it did almost reach the Rs 300 Crore Club.

Adah Sharma

The Kerala Story

Box office collection: Rs 242.20 crore/Rs 2.42 billion

The only known face in The Kerala Story, Adah is actually the most successful actress of 2023.

The film seemed to come from nowhere and become an all-time blockbuster, ending the Bollywood drought at the start of summer.

Alia Bhatt

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Box office collection: Rs 153.60 crore/Rs 1.54 billion

After 2022's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt remains just as popular.

Her outing in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani scored well and she maintains her success record at the box office.

Yami Gautam

OMG 2

Box office collection: Rs 150.17 crore/Rs 1.5 billion

While Yami is popular on OTT, it was nice to see her deliver a big hit in theatres too.

Though Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi were the leads of OMG 2, the film wouldn't have been what it is if not for Yami on the opposing end.

Ananya Panday

Dream Girl 2

Box office collection: Rs 104.90 crore/Rs 1.05 billion

Though she faced a big disappointment with Liger last year, Ananya was back in the running with Dream Girl 2.

Her OTT outing Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has won her a lot of raves, making her an interesting actor to watch out for in 2024.

Richa Chadha

Fukrey 3

Box office collection: Rs 97 crore/Rs 970 million

Doing movies on her own terms and pace, Richa's biggest hit has been the Fukrey franchise.

She added her signature fun to Fukrey 3, with her character Bholi Punjaban, the female gangster-turned-politician.

Sara Ali Khan

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Box office collection: Rs 88 crore/Rs 880 million

After being seen in OTT releases Coolie No 1, Atrangi Re and Gaslight, Sara delivered a commercial success theatrically with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

It was a bleak summer for Bollywood, but her romcom ensured that audiences were enticed to go to theatres again.

Kiara Advani

SatyaPrem Ki Katha

Box office collection: Rs 77.55 crore/ Rs 775.5 million

It has been a fairy-tale year for Kiara Advani. After getting married to Sidharth Malhotra, she delivered a credible performance in SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

There's obviously a lot that hasn't been explored in this actress.

Medha Shankar

12th Fail

Box office collection: Rs 55 crore/Rs 550 million (expected)

With 12th Fail making waves, everyone is taking note of Medha Shankar.

One waits to see how Bollywood will utilise her talent as an actress now.

Rani Mukerji

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Box office collection: Rs 21.67 crore/ Rs 216.7 million

Rani Mukerji delivered a noteworthy performance in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, playing a mother who was desperate to reunite with her children.

It showcased Rani's talent and was a fair success theatrically as well as on OTT.

It's time for Mardaani 3 from her.

Avika Gor

1920: Horrors of the Heart

Box office collection: Rs 19.20 crore/Rs 192 million

No one saw this success coming.

1920: Horrors Of The Heart cashed in on the successful 1920 franchise and ended up doing decent business at the box office.

Television actor Avika Gor made a confident big screen debut.