Your Movie Calendar For 2024

After a blockbuster 2023, all eyes are now on what 2024 looks like.

Joginder Tuteja lists the scheduled theatrical releases in a multi-part series.

Merry Christmas

Release date: January 12

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

The first major release of the year is Merry Christmas.

The Sriram Raghavan film has been ready for a while. Arriving on Christmas 2023 would have been fabulous, but Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar presented a big enough clash.

The unusual combination of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi makes this thriller even more interesting.

Main Atal Hoon

Release date: January 19

Playing Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a struggle, says Pankaj Tripathi, who plays the late prime minister in the biopic, Main Atal Hoon.

Fighter

Release date: January 25

January's biggest release is Fighter.

Director Siddharth Anand probably hopes to make the Republic Day weekend his own, after his last film Pathaan's smash hit performance in 2023.

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover get together in this aerial action thriller.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's next

Release date: February 9

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maddox Films/Instagram

Nothing -- not even the title -- has been revealed about this film.

Buzz is that it is a love story between a human and a robot.

One waits to see what Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will do on screen in this Dinesh Vijan production.

The film has been directed by Trapped Writer Amit Joshi and Babli Bouncer Writer Aradhana Sah.

Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani's debut film

Release date: February 9

Photographs: Kind courtesy Kajol and Rasha Thadhani/Instagram

Abhishek Kapoor has kick-started the career of many debutants, from Farhan Akhtar in Rockstar to Sara Ali Khan in Kedarnath.

Now, he has been entrusted to launch Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan opposite Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani.

This will probably be a musical love story.

Crakk: Jeetegaa... Toh Jiyegaa

Release date: February 23

Vidyut Jammwal is known for his action, which has led to big hits like the Commando franchise.

The action goes next level, as Crakk is a game thriller with Arjun Rampal as the villain.

Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam

Release date: February 23

Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri get together in this romantic movie.

A Karan Johar production, it picks its title from the chartbuster song that featured in his father's film, Duplicate.

The Valentine's Day release is directed by Anand Tiwari.

Shaitan

Release date: March 8

An eclectic cast -- Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika -- will be seen in Shaitan.

A supernatural thriller, this will be a change for audiences who have been seeing plenty of action films recently.

It will be directed by Vikas Bahl.

Yodha

Release date: March 15

Sidharth Malhotra has been really patient with the release of Yodha, which has seen multiple release date changes.

Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and produced by Dharma Productions, the film also features Tanuj Virwani in a key role.

The Crew

Release date: March 22

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon at the airport as they return from a shooting schedule for The Crew. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu lead the cast in this movie produced by Ekta Kapoor, after Veere Di Wedding and Thank You For Coming.

Directed by Lootcase Director Rajesh Krishnan, The Crew is expected to be a lot of fun.