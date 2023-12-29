5 Ladies Made 100 Crore Club For First Time

2023 is the year of records.

So many have been broken and so many more milestones achieved.

A quick look at 2023 at the movies.

17 films of Salman Khan have done business of Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) or more.

This year, Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan entered this club.

16 films of Akshay Kumar have done business of Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) or more.

This year, OMG 2 entered the list.

12 films produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions are in the 100 Crore Club.

This year, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani made the list.

10 films of Shah Rukh Khan have done business of Rs 100 crore or more.

This year, Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki entered this club. He also has the highest count of Rs 500 Crore Club films.

9YRF Films' movies are in the 100 Crore Club.

This year, Pathaan and Tiger 3 entered the club.

9 Deepika Padukone films have done business of Rs 100 crore or more.

This year, Pathaan entered this club in 2023.

9 Katrina Kaif movies have done business of Rs 100 crore or more, with Tiger 3 making the list in 2023.

8 Alia Bhatt films have done business of Rs 100 crore or more, with Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani entering this club in 2023.

7 Ranbir Kapoor films have done business of Rs 100 crore or more. He zoomed upwards this year with Animal and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

7 Ranveer Singh films have done a business of Rs 100 crore or more.

This year, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani entered this club in 2023.

6 Shraddha Kapoor movies have now done business of Rs 100 crore or more, with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar adding on.

6 Rajkumar Hirani films have released and they have all been successful. This year, Dunki adds to his roster of hits.

5 new heroines entered the Rs 100 Crore Club: Nayanthara with Jawan, Rashmika Mandanna with Animal, Ameesha Patel with Gadar 2, Adah Sharma with The Kerala Story and Ananya Panday with Dream Girl 2.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Atlee/Instagram

4 directors dived straight into the Rs 500 Crore Club: Siddharth Anand with Pathaan, Anil Sharma with Gadar 2, Atlee with Jawan and Sandeep Reddy Vanga with Animal.

3 Shah Rukh Khan films released. Pathaan and Jawan entered the Rs 500 Crore Club while Dunki is aiming for the Rs 200 Crore Club.

2 Kartik Aaryan films released -- SatyaPrem Ki Katha and Shehzada -- and did a combined business of over Rs 100 crore.

1 hero made the biggest comeback ever and made it straight into the 500 Crore Club. That's Sunny Deol, of course, with Gadar 2.

1 new actor entered the Rs 100 Crore Club: Pankaj Tripathi with OMG 2.

0 new releases for Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan.