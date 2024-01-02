Movies Coming Up In 2024

In a multi-part series, Joginder Tuteja informs us about the theatrical releases coming up in 2024.

Part 1: Your Movie Calendar For 2024

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Release date: April

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff come together in this Ali Abbas Zafar action thriller, all set to be the year's big Eid release.

Bastar

Release date: April 5

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

The Kerala Story turned out to be a surprise blockbuster last year and paved the way for the team's next outing together.

Producer Vipul Shah, Director Sudipto Sen and actor Adah Sharma return with Bastar.

The film revolves around the Maoist movement in Chhattisgarh.

Mr And Mrs Mahi

Release date: April 19

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Director Sharan Sharma. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

It has been a while since Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor shot for Mr And Mrs Mahi, and it's surprising that the film has not yet released.

But Producer Karan Johar and Director Sharan Sharma (Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl) seem to have finally locked a release date for this love story set against cricket.

Tehran

Release date: April 26

Photograph: Kind courtesy John Abraham/Instagram

After Pathaan, one waits to see John Abraham back in action mode.

He takes up a lead role in Tehran, which seems like a geopolitical thriller. It is directed by Arun Gopalan.

The Diplomat

Release date to be finalised

Photograph: Kind courtesy John Abraham/Instagram

Yet another John Abraham starrer, The Diplomat was supposed to release in January, and even the poster says so.

But it has been pushed ahead though the final release date is yet to be announced.

Based on a true story, the film has been directed by Shivam Nair, who specialises in spy thrillers like Special Ops: The Himmat Story, Mukhbir: The Story Of A Spy and Naam Shabana.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Release date: April 26

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

Ajay Devgn had a rather quiet year in 2023 with only one release in Bholaa.

But 2024 sees him in multiple films.

The year starts with Shaitan and moves on to Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

The film brings him together with Director Neeraj Pandey of Baby and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story fame.

This will also be Devgn's 10th collaboration with Tabu.

Sri

Release date: May 10

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Rajkummar Rao plays visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla in a biopic on his inspirational life.

It is directed by Tushar Hiranandani of Saandh Ki Aankh fame, and costars Alaya F.

Chandu Champion

Release date: June 14

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Chandu Champion is based on Murlikant Petkar, a freestyle swimmer and India's first Paralympic gold medalist. He was a war hero, who became a paraplegic due to injuries sustained during the 1965 war against Pakistan.

Starring Kartik Aaryan, the film is directed by Kabir Khan.

Singham Again

Release date: August 15

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

Singham Again reunites the blockbuster jodi of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty.

This is a true blue biggie, as it not only brings back Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh after Sooryavanshi, but also includes Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor in its cast.

Kareena Kapoor also stars.

Stree 2

Release date: August 30

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Stree was a surprise blockbuster at the box office.

Now the film's sequel returns with the same team of Producer Dinesh Vijan, Director Amar Kaushik and actors Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee.