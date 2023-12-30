2023's Best Performers On OTT

Hansal Mehta rightly said that 2023 was a year of memorable performances.

While some of them, like Sushmita Sen (Aarya 3) and Kajol (Lust Stories 2), disappointed Subhash K Jha, he picks his favourite performances from the world of OTT.

Rajshree Deshpande

Trial By Fire

Where to watch: Netflix

Neither Abhay Deol nor Rajshree Deshpande, who play the bereaved couple who lost their children in the tragic Uphaar fire with dignity and understanding, have any room for over-sentimentality.

The monstrously underused Deshpande is especially moving.

Her refusal to shed tears in public (a motherly anerration which is used against her in court) and her attitude of defensive despondency are so vividly portrayed by the actress, I felt Deshpande's to be one of the most stark portrayals of grief.

Sonakshi Sinha

Dahaad

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

As a cop seeking to validate her identity and power on a society in which she must function with the dual disadvantage of being a female cop and a lower-caste one at that, Sonakshi Sinha gives a performance brimming with ballsy ire.

She plays her cop as a tough cookie, but with a veneer of vulnerability.

Sonakshi's best, hands down!

Gagan Dev Riar

Scam 2003

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Stamp paper scamster Abdul Karim Telgi's self-confidence, often misplaced, is confidently brought out by Gagan Dev Riar.

He is the man in the torn chappals, and in a tearing hurry.

There is also a violent side to the man, which no one can understand.

No amount of wealth can compensate for the loss of the innocence when you set off to be rich overnight.

Riar is riveting.

Suvinder Vicky

Kohrra

Where to watch: Netflix

This series belongs to Balbir Singh, played with such effortless brilliance by Suvinder Vicky that the character feels as close to real life as cinema can take us.

When was the last time we saw an Indian actor give such a rousing performance?

Karishma Tanna

Scoop

Where to watch: Netflix

As crime reporter Jagruti Vora, Karishma Tanna is incredibly in character: Her speech, body language, clothes, ambitions and defiance of the ground rules of journalism are brought to life in the performance.

This is where Karishma Tanna's career begins.

Mona Singh

Kafas

Where to watch: SonyLIV

The paedophile/predator as a super-privileged superstar (a gutsy, unapologetic performance by Vivan Bhatena) is shattering in its damaging repercussions.

What makes the situation even worse is that the child's parents are not blameless.

They accept the fat cheque that is given to them to keep their mouth shut.

The wonderful Mona Singh's parental trauma reminds me of Rajshri Deshpande's in Trial By Fire.

Mona's character stands on thin ice.

I liked the moral vulnerability that she instilled into the mother's role. It creates a stronger case for the family to unite in times of an insurmountable crisis such as this one.

It makes the battle between crime and justice so much more relatable.

Shahid Kapoor

Farzi

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Shahid Kapoor's Sunny is a man of few words.

His stillness provides an anchor for Directors Raj and DK to create a world of subverted crime.

His character is largely exempted from moral profiling because the character is so self-punishing, we don't want to make it any worse for him.