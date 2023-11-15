News
Salman's BIGGEST Openings So Far

Salman's BIGGEST Openings So Far

By JOGINDER TUTEJA
November 15, 2023 11:30 IST
Salman has as many as six films which have scored a century in the first three days itself, a feat that no other superstar has achieved so far.

Salman Khan may have started the year with the underwhelming Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, but he bounced right back with Tiger 3.

The Yash Raj film has given him his biggest opening yet.

This is just the beginning, as it's all set to break more records.

The film has already surpassed Tiger Zinda Hai even though it was released on a Sunday.

Joginder Tuteja looks at Salman's movies with the biggest first three-day collections.

 

Tiger 3
Box office collection: Rs 143.75 crore* (Rs 1.4 billion)

 

Tiger Zinda Hai
Box office collection: Rs 114.93 crore (Rs 1.15 billion)

 

Race 3
Box office collection: Rs 106.47 crore (Rs 1.06 billion)

 

Sultan
Box office collection: Rs 105.53 crore (Rs 1.06 billion)

 

Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Box office collection: Rs 102.6 crore (Rs 1.03 billion)

 

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
Box office collection: Rs 101.47 crore (Rs 1.01 billion)

 

Bharat
Box office collection: Rs 95.50 crore (Rs 955 million)

 

Bodyguard
Box office collection: Rs 88.75 crore (Rs 886 million)

 

Kick
Box office collection: Rs 83.85 crore (Rs 839 million)

 

Dabangg 3
Box office collection: Rs 81.15 crore (Rs 812 million)

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

JOGINDER TUTEJA
