It's Raining Records For Salman, Tiger 3

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 has been doing phenomenal business at the box office.

If Sunday opened to a record-breaking start for the superstar -- it was his biggest opening ever -- Monday went into overdrive due to the big holiday post Diwali.

Tuesday collections turned out to be huge despite it being a partial holiday and that ensured a bountiful three-day collections for the film.

Had this been a conventional weekend for Tiger 3, the number would have been even bigger.

The Rs 143.75 crore* (Rs 1.4 billion) that it earned in its first three days is no mean feat since not many biggies manage this even in their first week.

So what records is Salman Khan breaking?

Tiger 3 is his highest first three day score. Previously, the record was held by the second installment of the same franchise, Tiger Zinda Hai, which had netted Rs 114.93 crore (Rs 1.14 billion).

Tiger 3 will probably emerge as his highest grosser as going past the lifetime score of Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 339.25 crore/Rs 3.4 billion) will be a breeze.

The film also had a bigger opening than the Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2, which had a weekend score of Rs 134.88 crore (Rs 1.3 billion).

Amongst the Yash Raj spy universe offerings too, Tiger 3 had the second biggest opening after Pathaan (Rs 166.75 crore/Rs 1.6675 billion), while being ahead of Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 114.93 crore/Rs 1.15 billion), War (Rs 100.15 crore/Rs 1 billion) and Ek Tha Tiger (Rs 60.42 crore/Rs 604 million).

In terms of century makers, Salman has the highest count of centuries to his name with 17 films in the Rs 100 Crore Club (Rs 1 billion).

Akshay Kumar follows with 16.

Among the women, Katrina Kaif ties with Deepika Padukone as both have nine films each in the 100 Crore Club.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.