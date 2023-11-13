News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Don't Burst Crackers At Tiger 3 Shows: Salman

Don't Burst Crackers At Tiger 3 Shows: Salman

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 13, 2023 19:17 IST
Superstar Salman Khan requested fans not to burn firecrackers in the theatres during Tiger 3 screenings and enjoy the film without putting lives at risk.

Salman fans turned up in huge numbers to celebrate Tiger 3as the film was released on Diwali, November 12. However, some of his fans celebrated the film's release in unusual ways.

A video, shared on X, shows fans bursting firecrackers inside the Mohan Cinema in Malegaon in Maharashtra.

The video also shows other fans running to a safe space inside the theatre.

 

The Malegaon police registered a case under sections 112 and 117 of the Maharashtra Police Act against unknown persons on Monday in connection with the video showing a group of viewers bursting firecrackers inside a theatre during the screening of Tiger 3.

Taking to Instagram, Salman posted, 'I'm hearing about fireworks inside theatres during Tiger 3. This is dangerous. Let's enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe.'

Diwali turned out to be extra special for Salman as Tiger 3 gave him his career's biggest opener ever.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film minted Rs 43 crore (Rs 430 million) on the first day of its relase.

'TIGER 3 IS SALMAN KHAN'S BIGGEST OPENER EVER... TOP 5 OPENERS... Day 1 biz... #Tiger3: Rs 43 cr #Bharat: Rs 42.30 cr #PremRatanDhanPayo: Rs 40.35 cr #Sultan: Rs 36.54 cr #TigerZindaHai: Rs 34.10 cr #India biz. Nett BOC.#SalmanKhan,' Adarsh posted.

The total day 1 collections of the film (Hindi + dubbed) is Rs 44.5 crore (Rs 445 million), according to producers Yash Raj Films.

REDIFF MOVIES
Source: ANI
