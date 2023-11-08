Salman Khan has been releasing his movies during Eid for more than a decade now, to great success, but this time, Bhai brings his Tiger 3 out on Diwali.

The Diwali regulars have been Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, though there was a time when Shah Rukh Khan ruled the festival.

Aamir Khan tried twice with Thugs of Hindostan and Secret Superstar, with not much success.

Joginder Tuteja looks at Bollywood's Diwali superstars.

Shah Rukh Khan

Happy New Year

Box office collection: Rs 205 crore (Rs 2.05 billion)

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Box office collection: Rs 122 crore (Rs 1.22 billion)

Ra.One

Box office collection: Rs 115 crore (Rs 1.15 billion)

Om Shanti Om

Box office collection: Rs 80 crore (Rs 800 million)

Don

Box office collection: Rs 50.35 crore (Rs 503.5 million)

Shah Rukh Khan has been the biggest success story of Diwali.

Before the 100 Crore Club was invented, he had scored with Don and Om Shanti Om.

Then came Ra.One, which is being recognised today for the entertainer that it was. Yash Chopra's swan song Jab Tak Hai Jaan worked too.

Ironically, one of his most panned films, Happy New Year, is actually his biggest Diwali hit till date.

Ajay Devgn

Golmaal Again

Box office collection: Rs 205.70 crore (Rs 2.05 billion)

Golmaal 3

Box office collection: Rs 106 crore (Rs 1.06 billion)

Son of Sardaar

Box office collection: Rs 105 crore (Rs 1.05 billion)

Shivaay

Box office collection: Rs 100.30 crore (Rs 1 billion)

All The Best

Box office collection: Rs 42 crore (Rs 420 million)

Ajay Devgn has had Diwali releases quite regularly.

His Golmaal series gathered pace ever since it first sighted Diwali for family entertainment.

Son of Sardaar held its ground despite a clash with Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

His directorial film Shivaay also withstood the challenge from Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil while All The Best held on despite the much bigger film, Blue.

Unfortunately, last year's release Thank God was a downer.

Akshay Kumar

Housefull 4

Box office collection: Rs 208.50 crore (Rs 2.08 billion)

Sooryavanshi

Box office collection: Rs 197 crore (Rs 1.97 billion)

While Akshay Kumar has staked his claim on Independence Day releases, he has been fascinated with Diwali arrivals too.

He may have seen success on and off on this date, but when he scored, he scored really big.

Housefull 4 was a huge success pre-pandemic.

When he brought Sooryavanshi post-pandemic, there were so many takers that it instilled life back into the gloomy theatrical business.

Last year's Ram Setu, however, did not work.

Salman Khan

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Box Office collection: Rs 210 crore (Rs 2.1 billion)

Salman Khan usually keeps his date with Eid intact, and has had only one Diwali release in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

The Sooraj Barjatya film took a record start, even as it came to a close pretty soon.

Now Salman brings Tiger 3 on the festive occasion and with it being a solo release, all eyes are on how big it turns out to be.

Will it turn Salman into a Diwali regular too?