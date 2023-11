Shah Rukh Parties With Salman

Salman Khan has so many reasons to party.

His latest film Tiger 3 is his biggest opening in his career so far.

Just as Salman's cameo was one of the highlights of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Tiger 3 is one of the reasons for the loudest seetis in cinema halls.

Salman Khan at his sister Aripta Khan Sharma's Diwali party.

Sonakshi Sinha with boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal.

Rakul Singh arrives with Jackky Bhagnani.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra.

Shamita Shetty.

Shanaya Kapoor.

Iulia Vantur.

Waluscha De Sousa.

Karisma Kapoor.

Hosts Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma.

Sangeeta Bijlani.

Randeep Hooda.

Manjot Singh.

Avneet Kaur.

Kanchi Kaul and Shabir Ahluwalia.

Mahesh Manjrekar with wife Medha and daughter Saiee.

Priya and Jawaan Director Atlee.

Sonali Bendre with Goldie Behl.

Sohail Khan escorts movie legend Helen.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar