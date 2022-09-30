Your OTT Menu: Marilyn, Minions, Musicals

Marilyn Monroe, Minions, musicals and mean-spirited witches, it's quite a spread on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma offers her picks.

Blonde

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Marilyn Monroe's life has inspired numerous biopics.

In the latest one, Ana de Armas delivers the performance of her career to play the tantalising, tragic Hollywood icon.

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Pa Ranjith's films are always an occasion of excitement among cinephiles. In this romantic musical, he explores the subject of sexuality and caste through the experiences of a diverse theatre group.

Bullet Train

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

Brad Pitt plays a luckless hitman called Ladybug, determined to get the job done, while out and aboard on the world's fastest train in this wacky action comedy.

Theerppu

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Prithviraj Sukumaran headlines the drama which kickstarts following an unexpected reunion of four childhood friends harbouring a troubled history at a resort.

Plan A Plan B

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Ritiesh Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia pair up on this Netflix rom-com about opposites attract after a matchmaker crosses paths with a divorce attorney.

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Where to watch? Rent on ZEE5, BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

Curious about Gru's origins story? Rewind to 1970s where his adventures around an evil bunch and the adorable as ever minions ensue in much cheer and challenges.

The Empress

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: German (with English subtitles)

A Bavarian princess' decision to marry Emperor Franz of Austria-Hungary isn't quite the happily-ever-after she imagined as documented in the six parts of this romantic-political mish mash.

Cobra

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Chiyaan Vikram is at the centre of all excitement and action in this action thriller about an Turkish Interpol officer hotly pursuing a high-profile criminal Cobra notorious for his mathematical approach to his assassinations.

Entergalatic

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Fuelled by ambition and romantic desire, a artist navigates through love and success against the backdrop of trendy Manhattan in this animated, musical TV special created by Kid Cudi.

Karm Yuddh

Where to watch? Disney Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Feuds and friction grow over matters of succession within an affluent Kolkata family in this new series starring Ashutosh Rana, Paoli Dam and Satish Kaushik.

My Best Friend's Exorcism

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

It's 1988 and two best friends must beat a wicked paranormal force possessing one in a horror adapted from Grady Hendrix's novel.

Hocus Pocus 2

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

In this sequel to the 1993 fantasy, the villainous troika of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprise their role of revenge-thirsty sisters and witches unleashing hell in present-day Salem.

Saakini Daakini

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas play besties and cops busting a fertility egg harvesting racket in this gender-reversed, official remake of South Korean flick, Midnight Runners.