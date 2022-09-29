How The Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha Love Story Began

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who have been in a committed relationship for years, are getting married on Tuesday, October 4. The pre-wedding festivities will start on Friday, September 30, and the couple has already left for Destination Delhi.

The wedding functions will be divided between Delhi and Mumbai, with the couple choosing iconic places in the two cities to formalise their relationship.

But before Ali and Richa walk down the aisle, Namrata Thakker looks at how they fell in love.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

Richa and Ali met on the sets of their film Fukrey in 2012 and instantly hit it off.

Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images

The couple reportedly started dating in 2015 and made their relationship official at the Venice International Film Festival in 2017 when they arrived together for the premiere for Ali's film Victoria And Abdul.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

Enjoying some beach time in Kerala!

It was Richa who first said the magical words, 'I Love You'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

In 2019, Ali popped the big question to Richa while they were in the Maldives for her birthday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

Ali and Richa visit the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt.

They were supposed to wed in 2020, but the wedding plans were postponed due to the pandemic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

Celebrating Halloween.

The couple have apparently chosen Delhi as the venue as Amritsar-born Richa has grown up there and shares a special connect with the city.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

The pre-wedding celebrations will take place in one of India's oldest and most exclusive clubs, the Delhi Gymkhana Club. It was established in 1913.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

The Mumbai reception will take place at The Great Eastern Home, a contemporary furniture store inside a 176-year-old mill, and used for events as well.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

Dame Judi Dench, Ali's co-star in Victoria And Abdul, and Gerard Butler, Ali's co-star in his coming Hollywood film Kandahar, are among those invited for the wedding.