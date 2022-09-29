News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » How The Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha Love Story Began

How The Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha Love Story Began

By NAMRATA THAKKER
September 29, 2022 10:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who have been in a committed relationship for years, are getting married on Tuesday, October 4. The pre-wedding festivities will start on Friday, September 30, and the couple has already left for Destination Delhi.

The wedding functions will be divided between Delhi and Mumbai, with the couple choosing iconic places in the two cities to formalise their relationship.

But before Ali and Richa walk down the aisle, Namrata Thakker looks at how they fell in love.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

Richa and Ali met on the sets of their film Fukrey in 2012 and instantly hit it off.

 

Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images

The couple reportedly started dating in 2015 and made their relationship official at the Venice International Film Festival in 2017 when they arrived together for the premiere for Ali's film Victoria And Abdul.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

Enjoying some beach time in Kerala!

It was Richa who first said the magical words, 'I Love You'.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

In 2019, Ali popped the big question to Richa while they were in the Maldives for her birthday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

Ali and Richa visit the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt.

They were supposed to wed in 2020, but the wedding plans were postponed due to the pandemic.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

Celebrating Halloween.

The couple have apparently chosen Delhi as the venue as Amritsar-born Richa has grown up there and shares a special connect with the city.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

The pre-wedding celebrations will take place in one of India's oldest and most exclusive clubs, the Delhi Gymkhana Club. It was established in 1913.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

The Mumbai reception will take place at The Great Eastern Home, a contemporary furniture store inside a 176-year-old mill, and used for events as well.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

Dame Judi Dench, Ali's co-star in Victoria And Abdul, and Gerard Butler, Ali's co-star in his coming Hollywood film Kandahar, are among those invited for the wedding.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Ali Fazal: Hollywood's Favourite Indian
Ali Fazal: Hollywood's Favourite Indian
'It's 2021 and we should move past labels'
'It's 2021 and we should move past labels'
Richa Chadha: I was asked to date married men
Richa Chadha: I was asked to date married men
Over 100 mn consumers want to upgrade to 5G in India
Over 100 mn consumers want to upgrade to 5G in India
'We were a show of force to the enemy'
'We were a show of force to the enemy'
2 injured in explosions on passenger buses in J-K
2 injured in explosions on passenger buses in J-K
India strives for relationship with China, but...: EAM
India strives for relationship with China, but...: EAM

More like this

Ali Fazal is MISSING Richa!

Ali Fazal is MISSING Richa!

'Men in our country have not grown up'

'Men in our country have not grown up'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances