Home  » Cricket » Siraj getting stick from 'saints' of Australian cricket: Gavaskar

Siraj getting stick from 'saints' of Australian cricket: Gavaskar

Source: PTI
December 15, 2024 12:02 IST
Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Travis Head

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Travis Head during the second Test in Adelaide. Photograph: ANI

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar called out the double standards of the Australian cricket pundits for their criticism of Mohammed Siraj's aggressive send-off to Travis Head during the second Test in Adelaide.

Siraj and Head were at loggerheads after the Indian pacer got the Australian centurion bowled and gave him a send-off. While Head said that Siraj's reaction was uncalled for, the Indian pacer on his part countered that the southpaw never said 'well bowled' which he claimed to have told the media.

ICC warned Head and Siraj was fined 20 percent of his match fee but what has irked Gavaskar is the holier than thou attitude of some former Australian players.

"Siraj is getting the stick from all the “saints” in Australian cricket who, of course, were known for their impeccable behaviour on the

field. It may have incensed Australian fans that Siraj's fiery send-off was directed at Head, who scored a magnificent century and was also the local boy," Gavaskar said in his column for The Sydney Morning Herald.

Gavaskar took a dig at the double standards about how the same people support boorish behaviour from their own.         

"But the same people will cheer if an Aussie quick gives a similar send-off to an English batter during next summer's Ashes."

"There were some suggestions in the media that the Australians should get back to being the mongrels they once were. So, do mongrels simply purr, or do they bark, too?"

He was however surprised at Siraj's outburst considering that IPL had lessened the animosity among players.

 

"Siraj's outburst was surprising because if the Indian Premier League has done one thing, apart from making Aussie cricketers and coaches millionaires, it has also taken away to a huge extent the animosity that previously existed in the game."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
