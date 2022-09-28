News
A Teacher Sings His Favourite Lata Mangeshkar Song

A Teacher Sings His Favourite Lata Mangeshkar Song

By Rediff Movies
September 28, 2022 18:10 IST
Dear Readers, on Lataji's birthday, we invite you to share your favourite Lata Mangeshkar song with us.

Atul Bane

Atul Bane from Malad, north west Mumbai, a teacher by profession, writes, "I am not a trained musician. Whatever I have is from my passion of music."

"It is very natural to connect to Lataji's songs whenever I am singing or playing."

Atul sings his favourite Lata song:

 

 

 

You too must have a favourite Lata Mangeshkar song.

Sing it for Lata didi. And share it on iShare, our video sharing platform.

Once you record the video, login on https://ishare.rediff.com with your Rediffmail ID.

Click on Upload videos.

Add the video files that you need to upload, just as you would select attachments while sending an email.

Fill in the Title, Keywords and Description of your video in the respective fields.

Select the category for your video, then click on the save button.

Your video will show after a few minutes on MyPage, under the videos section.

Please copy the URL and mail it to us at moviesdesk@rediff.co.in (Subject: Lata Mangeshkar song).

For more stories on the amazing Lata Mangeshkar, please see: Lata Mangeshkar -- 1929 To Eternity

Rediff Movies
