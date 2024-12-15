News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Diljit dedicates Chandigarh concert to Gukesh

Diljit dedicates Chandigarh concert to Gukesh

Source: PTI
December 15, 2024 13:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dommaraju Gukesh<

IMAGE: D Gukesh became the youngest world chess champion at 18 years after beating title-holder Ding Liren from China in Singapore on Thursday. Photograph: FIDE/Maria Emelianova

Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh dedicated his Chandigarh concert to D Gukesh, praising the newly crowned World chess champion for turning his dream into a reality.

Indian Grandmaster Gukesh became the youngest world chess champion at 18 years after beating title-holder Ding Liren from China in Singapore on Thursday.

Diljit, who performed a show in Chandigarh on Saturday as part of his Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024", shared a video from his speech on his official Instagram page.

 

"Tonight's concert is dedicated to the World chess champion Gukesh. Do you know why it is dedicated to him? Because whatever you dream of in life, Gukesh has already dreamt of it and made it a reality. He became the World champion," the actor-singer said in the clip.

Diljit Dosanjh

Photograph: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Gukesh, Mum, Dad & The Trophy
SEE: Gukesh, Mum, Dad & The Trophy
'Gukesh Has Nerves Of Steel'
'Gukesh Has Nerves Of Steel'
I'll stop singing songs on alcohol if...: Diljit
I'll stop singing songs on alcohol if...: Diljit
PIX: Head, Smith centuries put Australia in control
PIX: Head, Smith centuries put Australia in control
Pranab should've been PM, Manmohan Prez in 2012: Aiyar
Pranab should've been PM, Manmohan Prez in 2012: Aiyar
'Siraj getting stick from 'saints' of Aus cricket'
'Siraj getting stick from 'saints' of Aus cricket'
NZ take charge as England tumble in Hamilton
NZ take charge as England tumble in Hamilton

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
Why Brands Are Chasing Gukesh
Why Brands Are Chasing Gukesh
Gukesh Big Fan Favourite In Singapore!
Gukesh Big Fan Favourite In Singapore!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances