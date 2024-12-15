Diljit dedicates Chandigarh concert to Gukesh

<

IMAGE: D Gukesh became the youngest world chess champion at 18 years after beating title-holder Ding Liren from China in Singapore on Thursday. Photograph: FIDE/Maria Emelianova

Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh dedicated his Chandigarh concert to D Gukesh, praising the newly crowned World chess champion for turning his dream into a reality.



Indian Grandmaster Gukesh became the youngest world chess champion at 18 years after beating title-holder Ding Liren from China in Singapore on Thursday.



Diljit, who performed a show in Chandigarh on Saturday as part of his Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024", shared a video from his speech on his official Instagram page.

"Tonight's concert is dedicated to the World chess champion Gukesh. Do you know why it is dedicated to him? Because whatever you dream of in life, Gukesh has already dreamt of it and made it a reality. He became the World champion," the actor-singer said in the clip.